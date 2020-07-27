Duterte to Filipinos: Don't despair

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the continuous rise in pandemic infections, President Rodriog Duterte on Monday urged Filipinos not to lose hope as he expressed optimism that the country would be able to overcome the virus, which he claimed would soon be "laid to rest."

In his fifth state of the nation address (SONA), Duterte admitted that Filipinos are living in a "troubled time" as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which has infected more than 82,000 people in the Philippines, suddenly snuffed their dream of prosperity.

"No nation was spared. Neither rich nor poor were exempt from the onslaught of this deadly disease," the president said.

"But let us not despair. The vaccine is around the corner. Sooner and not later, the virus that gobbled up thousands of lives will itself be laid to rest," he added.

Duterte, who delivered his penultimate address before a limited live audience because of physical distancing protocols, claimed the Philippines is in a better position to win over the pandemic.

He noted that the Philippines got a 'BBB plus' credit rating "despite a sea of credit rating downgrades and negative outlook revisions worldwide." The Japan Credit Rating Agency upgraded the Philippines from 'BBB plus' to 'A minus' last month while Moody's has affirmed and maintained the country’s ratings at 'Baa2', he added.

"Our fiscal position is strong, our economic and fiscal management prudent and our banking system robust. We are in a better position to weather the crisis caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Duterte asks Xi for priority access to vaccine

Duterte said that he has urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to prioritize the Philippines if China develops a vaccine for the virus.

"About four days ago, I made a plea to President Xi Jinping that if they have the vaccine, can they allow us to be one of the first or if needed, if we have to buy that we will be granted credit so we can normalize as fast as possible," the president said.

The Philippines has logged more than 82,000 COVID-19 cases with nearly 2,000 deaths but officials insist that the administration is winning against the pandemic. Some experts have criticized the government's handling of the health crisis, citing the surge in infections, its alleged failure to meet testing targets, its failure to respect human rights, confusing statements by some officials, and the supposed lack of transparency in the use of COVID-19 funds, among other issues.

Not perfect

Duterte admitted that the government still has to improve on its response against COVID-19. He said all sectors should work together to address the impact of the pandemic, which has resulted in an economic contraction, business closures, and job losses.

"Our actions are not perfect and I admit it. But all of us in government assure you we will not stop until we get things right and better for you," Duterte said.

"From the rubbles of adversity, a more resilient and stronger nation built on Bayanihan and pagkakaisa shall rise. Together, we shall overcome... This is the time to bring out the best in us," he added.

Duterte admitted that the implementation of the P205-billion social amelioration program was "not perfect" and that some opportunists "turned crisis into opportunity." He vowed to look into complaints that some drivers did not receive emergency subsidies for sectors displaced by the pandemic.

"We will catch up with you (opportunists) sooner than you think," the president said.

"I know exactly the difficulties you are undergoing. I pray that the officials of each LGU in our country – from the barangay to the autonomous regions – would set aside partisan politics and selfish interests to do what is right and good for all," he added.

Despite the shortcomings, Duterte claimed millions of Filipinos benefited from the government's aid programs. He said over 4.3 million poor families got assistance from the Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino cash transfer program while more than 9.2 million beneficiaries received subsidies under the unconditional cash transfer program.

'Haste makes waste'

While the government has promised to step up measures to spur business activity, Duterte is in no rush to reopen the economy to pre-COVID-19 levels.

"To open up the economy to pre COVID 19 levels at this time is not an option because whatever good it can produce, will only be gobbled up or be outweighed by the bad it will generate sometimes. Haste makes waste," the president said.

"The recent upsurge in infections when we opened little windows of resumption of business is proof of that," he added.

Duterte said countries like the United States "opened up too early, too soon" and are now suffering because of their failure to comply with health protocols.

"Nagkukulang silang lahat (They had shortcomings). No nation on earth was really prepared for COVID. No amount of preparation because that kind of microbes visits about once every 100 years. Our fathers did not experience this. What they suffered was Second World War," he said.

"We are not ready and therefore we will not gamble with the lives and health of the people. Certainly no one would want to end up in the negative side of the equation. Not me, not us. All I ask is that you continue to put your faith in your government and work with us in achieving what is best for the country and our people," he added.

Officials have vowed to intensify localized lockdowns as placing entire regions under quarantine could undo economic gains.

Duterte called on Congress to pass the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, which aims to spur economic development and assist industries affected by lockdowns.

"I hope that we can get some or the same treatment of clarity, purpose and the fastness to support the passage of the Bayanihan (to Recover as One Act), which will supplement funds for recovery and response against the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

The president also directed agencies to adopt "inclusive recovery" measures to support displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and small businesses.

They include: