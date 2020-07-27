PHILSTAR VIDEOS
File photo shows Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon at a Senate hearing.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo, File photo
Drilon: I was not defending Lopezes but was against junking of ABS-CBN franchise bid
(Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 8:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, whom President Rodrigo Duterte singled out twice in his State of the Nation Address, parried the allegation that he was defending the Lopezes — the family that owns ABS-CBN Corp. — in his comments about the so-called oligrarchy.

Within the first few minutes of his speech, Duterte slammed Drilon for challenging him push for passage of the anti-political dynasty bill and for supposedly defending the Lopez family following the House Committee on Legislative Franchises' denial of ABS-CBN's application for a new franchise.

READ: Duterte slams Drilon for defending Lopez family in SONA 2020 | 'Dismantling oligarchy' means fewer dynasties, stronger parties — Drilon

"The Lopezes are just incidental, I owe nothing to the Lopezes, but I thought it was not correct, it was not just, that the franchise was not renewed," Drilon said.

"Especially now that in the view of the [COVID-19] pandemic, people need information and certainly...ABS-CBN was providing information to our people. So principally, because of the freedom of speech, especially at this time when people need information," Drilon told ONE News in a mix of English and Filipino.

READ: Health workers lament ABS-CBN shutdown, loss information source amid pandemic

A recent Social Weather Stations survey suggests that, like Drilon, an overwhelming majority of Filipinos support the network's franchise renewal while more than half viewed its non-renewal as an attack on press freedom.

In addition to this, Drilon said he opposed the non-renewal of the network's franchise because 11,000 jobs were at stake.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, also a member of the Senate minority, on July 17 similarly condemned the government for the shutdown, saying it dismantled the lives of ordinary workers, not oligarchs, contrary to the president's claims.

She also pointed out that it is not just the workers of ABS-CBN who stand to lose their livelihood as a result of the House vote, saying in Filipino that "this [11,000] does not even include the tricycle drivers, eatery workers, vendors and other businesses along Mother Ignacia [Avenue]," where the network is headquartered.

Another member of the Senate minority, Sen. Francis Pangilinan, on Monday slammed Duterte for singling out Drilon during his SONA, saying the real enemies of the country are COVID-19, hunger, and unemployment.

"Failure, complacency, and rampant corruption at the [Department of Health] and [Philippine Insurance Corp] are the big problems and enemies, not Drilon," Pangilinan added in Filipino. — Bella Perez-Rubio

