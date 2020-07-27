Duterte claims Mindanao martial law ended without abuses. Human rights monitors say otherwise

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:22 p.m.) — In his fifth State of the Nation Address, President Rodrigo Duterte said that there were no abuses by authorities during the period of martial law in Mindanao, an previously mentioned assessment that rights workers and advocates disagreed with.

"The martial law in Mindanao ended without any abuse by the civilian sector, by the police, by the military. It ended because I know they know how to love the country," the chief executive claimed.

Duterte placed the whole of Mindanao under martial law for two and a half years, from May 2017 until the end of December 2019. The initial proclamation was after an attempt by state forces to arrest Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon in Marawi City developed into a siege of the capital of Lanao del Sur.

The president later justified the extension of martial law, saying the Abu Sayyaf Group, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, Daulah Islamiyah and other terrorist groups continued to pose a threat in the entire region.

Killings, tortures, arrests

In a report filed on May 2018, local human rights group Karapatan recorded at least 49 victims of extrajudicial killings, most of whom are indigenous peoples and members of local peasant organizations.

Karapatan also recorded 22 cases of torture, 116 victims of frustrated extrajudicial killings, 89 victims of illegal arrest and detention, and 336,125 victims of indiscriminate gunfire and aerial bombings.

Due to the indiscriminate bombings, some 404,654 were forced out of their homes and displaced.

To note, Karapatan’s reports were released a year into martial law in Mindanao; the military rule ran for another year and a half.

Karapatan submitted their report to United Nations independent experts and said: “Many more reported cases reveal a much graver magnitude of the effects of martial law. The dangers of ensuring security in travelling across the area prevent news gatherers and documenters from looking into field conditions so as to fully report on the human rights situation.”

In a statement in December 2018, a Davao-based human rights movement questioned the government’s move to extend martial law in Mindanao for another year.

Konsensya Dabaw said "cases of fake and forced surrenders have been documented in recent times in Davao del Norte, Compostela Valley, Agusan del Sur, Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental, and Zamboanga del Sur."

Also in December 2018, ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights chair warned that the continued imposition of martial law “threatens to facilitate a culture of impunity in Mindanao and intensify human rights violations already taking place there.” — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico