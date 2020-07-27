PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Undated file photo shows the exterior of the National Center for Mental Health in Mandaluyong City.
The STAR/File
National Center for Mental Health chief shot dead in Quezon City
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 3:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — National Center for Mental Health chief Roland Cortez was shot dead with his driver, Ernesto Ponce dela Cruz, on Monday in Tandang Sora, Quezon City by two unidentified men.

He was 61 years old. 

According to a report by the Quezon City Police District, a witness recounted that at about 7:00 a.m. along Cassanova Drive corner Tandang Sora Avenue in Brgy. Culiat,  two men got off a motorcycle and walked to the right side of Cortez's vehicle.

They knocked on his right window, the witness said, at which point Cortez opened the door of his car.

The two men fired at Cortez and his driver multiple times then. They were dead on the spot.

"Cursory examination showed that both of the victims sustained multiple gunshot sounds on the different parts of their bodies. Case held under investigation and follow up," QCPD told reporters.

The state-run National Center for Mental Health is the premier mental health institution in the Philippines.

Cortez figured in a verbal spat with NCMH chief administrative officer Clarita Avila in recent months. She was reassigned to the Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Las Piñas because of what Cortez said was her lackluster performance of her duties and her unfair treatment of her colleagues. 

The health department, in a statement issued Monday, expressed its shock and alarm over the incident and said it was coordinating with authorities to pursue justice for the mental health chief.

"Dr. Cortez was a respected leader who sought to treat citizens with utmost dignity...the DOH denounces all violent acts committed against health workers, especially in these trying times," the department's statement read. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 
 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NATIONAL CENTER FOR MENTAL HEALTH QUEZON CITY POLICE DISTRICT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE Coverage: State of the Nation Address 2020
By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Will he bare the government's recovery plan as the Philippines is facing a health crisIs and economic instability?
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases breach 80,000 with 2,110 new patients
1 day ago
It has been 131 days since enhanced community quarantine was first implemented in March, and though the Philippines is under...
Headlines
fbfb
'Advance mag-isip': Cops arrest PISTON members headed to protest at UP Diliman
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, Metro Manila police chief, said four persons on board a jeepney with a red PISTON flag were apprehended...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
9 hours ago
Headlines
Philippines COVID-19 cases surpass 80,000
By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
The number of confirmed coronavirus disease cases yesterday exceeded 80,000, with over 2,000 additional infections reported...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
A few seconds ago
Senate set to pass 'Bayanihan 2', work on bills in response to pandemic
By Bella Perez-Rubio | A few seconds ago
Senate Majority Leader Miguel Zubiri announced that the upper chamber on Tuesday afternoon would be passing the extension...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
House to file bill creating Department of Arts and Culture
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"In the face of an evolving enemy and a fluid battleground, Congress needs to continue to Adapt, Innovate, and Manage if we...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
DOJ on CHR's call for transparency: We are looking into prison situation too
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said it is “not fair” to criticize his department for a supposed lack of transparency...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Protesters call for better COVID-19 response, end to 'tyranny' at ‘SONAgkaisa' protest
3 hours ago
Groups from the sectors of health, labor, education, transport and youth participated in the protest action dubbed as “SONAgkaisa”...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Seizure of Pinoy Weekly copies nothing to do with anti-terror law — Gamboa
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"If there are people who agree with what they're saying that they were raided, etcetera, then let them file the necessary...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with