Despite the bad weather, hundreds of individuals spend the night inside their vehicles or under tents as they queue for the free COVID-19 testing at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila before dawn on Jul. 24, 2020. Some started lining up as early as 7:30 p.m. on Jul. 23, 2020 even though the testing starts at 8:00 a.m. the following day.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
COVID-19 cases in Philippines surpass 78,000 with 2,019 new infections
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2020 - 4:05pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:20 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 2,019 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the country's total caseload to 78,412.

Of these, there are still 50,763 total active cases, which account for the net of reported recoveries and deaths.

The National Capital Region reported the most newly-announced cases at 1,115, followed by Cebu at 479 and Cavite at 90.

Rizal and Davao Del Sur trailed behind with 52 and 41 new cases, respectively.

Metro Manila, which remains the epicenter of the local COVID-19 outbreak, accounted for more than half of the newly reported cases or 55%.

The death toll has reached 1,897 after 20 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the local COVID-19 recovery count stands at 25,752 as the Health department announced 1,278 additional survivors.

This week saw 13,108 additional infections on top of the 65,304 recorded as of last Saturday — the most reported in a single week so far.

More than 15.29 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 628,000 deaths, have been recorded globally by the World Health Organization in its latest situation report.

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
