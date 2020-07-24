Environmentalists, youth call for 'green, just' COVID-19 recovery plan ahead of Duterte's fifth SONA

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s recovery plans from the coronavirus pandemic should put climate action and the interests of people at the center, environmentalists and youth leaders called on President Rodrigo Duterte Friday.

Duterte is expected to present the government’s coronavirus pandemic recovery plan during his fifth State of the Nation Address Monday. His much-anticipated address comes at a time when the government struggles to contain the health crisis that has already sickened over 76,000 people in the country.

Environmental advocates from the EcoWaste Coalition are hoping the president’s SONA will put in motion a roadmap to a “green and just recovery” instead of going back to business-as-usual systems.

“With a green and just recovery strategy and plan, the government can resuscitate our battered economy in ways that will uplift the people’s lives, particularly those living on the margins of the society like the informal waste communities, while ensuring the protection of the ecosystems from dirty energy sources, polluting processes and wasteful products and toxic disposal technologies,” Eileen Sison, EcoWaste Coalition president, said.

The environmentalists called on the government to enact a comprehensive ban on single-use plastics, reject bills rescinding the ban on waste incineration, propagate urban gardening, and pass a law that will provide the highest level of legal protection to the natural ecosystems and processes.

Youth leaders call for ‘better normal’

Youth groups called on Duterte to ensure a “better normal” for present and future generations of Filipinos by putting people at the core of national and local policymaking.

“The climate crisis is affecting and will continue to affect rich and poor alike, but it is the most vulnerable—youth, women, indigenous peoples, marginalized groups and communities, and those living in poverty—who will suffer the most,” they said.

“The crises that we are experiencing now are the result of inaction as well as policy-making that does not put people and the environment front and center. We believe that the current pandemic has opened doors that can enable systemic changes so that the youth of today and future generations will have a chance to thrive in a better world,” they added.

Aside from upholding youth participation and putting people at the center of decision making, the youth leaders also demanded the government to shift to renewable energy, transition to sustainable and resilient food systems, ensure liveable cities and promote zero-waste.