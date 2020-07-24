COVID-19 cases in Philippines cross 76,000

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 5:12 p.m.) — The total number of active coronavirus cases in the Philippines passed the 50,000-level as the national caseload reached 76,444 Friday.

The Department of Health announced 2,103 new cases. Around 61% of these new infections—1,272—came from Metro Manila, which remains the epicenter of the outbreak in the country.

Cebu province was in far second, accounting for 291 of the additional cases. It was followed by Laguna with 107 cases, Rizal with 83 cases and Cavite with 53 cases.

The Philippines has been seeing a coronavirus surge following the easing of restrictions that came with the reopening of the economy.

The number of active cases stood at 50,063 Friday. Nine of 10 coronavirus cases in the country were mild, while 8.93% were asymptomatic. Severe cases comprised 0.49% of the total, while critical cases were at 0.43%.

The DOH also reported 144 additional recovered patients, raising the total number of COVID-19 survivors to 24,502.

But 15 more people died from COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 1,879. Thirteen of the newly-announced deaths happened in Central Visayas.

The department said it has removed 49 duplicates from the case tally.

“Moreover, we have updated the health status of five cases previously reported as deaths but after final validation were all recovered,” it said.

More than 1.18 million people have been so far tested in the country.

Globally, the coronavirus case count reached 15.11 million, with over 633,000 deaths since the health crisis burst out of China earlier this year.