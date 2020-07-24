PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A Philippine Air Force aircraft crashed shortly after taking off at the Cauayan Air Station in Isabela province at around 6:68 p.m. on Thursday.
Google Maps
4 Air Force personnel killed, 1 injured in chopper crash
(Philstar.com) - July 24, 2020 - 11:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Four personnel of the Philippine Air Force died while one was injured when their helicopter crashed in Cauauyan City, Isabela Thursday night.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed that five personnel — pilots and crew — were onboard a Huey Helicopter that crashed shortly after taking off at the Cauayan Air Station.

Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, spokesperson of the AFP, said the Air Force personnel were conducting training for night flying when the accident happened.

"The two pilots, the other officer, and one of the two aircrew perished. The other airman survived the crash and is now undergoing treatment," Arevalo said in a statement.

The military spokesman said the release of the names of the four airmen will be withheld until their relatives have been informed.

"AFP Chief General Felimon Santos Jr. expresses deep gried and extends condolences and prayers on behalf of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to the families and colleagues of the airmen who perished in this operations mishap," Arevalo said.

Santos has committed to help facilitate the assistance to the Air Force personnel who died while on duty. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES HELICOPTER CRASH PHILIPPINE AIR FORCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bantag: I can be replaced
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gerald Bantag says he is willing to be removed from his post if he has lost...
Headlines
fbfb
28 summas lead UP’s first virtual graduation
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
For the first time in its over 100-year history, the University of the Philippines will not physically confer degrees on its...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin: ABS-CBN takeover trespassing, theft
By Pia Lee Brago | 1 day ago
Trespassers at the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City could be “shot” under the law as the act of taking over the...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines seeks access to US COVID-19 vaccine
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez has made representations with Washington to allow the Philippines access...
Headlines
fbfb
Ban reimposed on non-essential overseas travel
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
With only one insurance company willing to offer a package for travel risks related to COVID-19, the Inter-Agency Task Force...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 minutes ago
Religious groups join legal fight vs anti-terrorism law at SC
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 minutes ago
Even before they formalized their opposition to the law with this petition, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the...
Headlines
fbfb
14 minutes ago
Senate to probe corruption, mismanagement allegations vs PhilHealth — Lacson
14 minutes ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Friday announced that an investigation into what he called the "unabated corruption and mismanagement"...
Headlines
fbfb
47 minutes ago
Disney pushes back 'Mulan,' 'Star Wars,' 'Avatar' due to pandemic
47 minutes ago
Disney announced on Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic had forced it to indefinitely postpone the release of big-budget...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Amid crackdown on violators, survey shows most Pinoys continue to follow COVID-19 health protocols
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
Even as the government continues to crackdown on alleged quarantine violators, a Social Weather Stations survey published...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Physician licensure exams to proceed in September
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The examination, which is the second part of the March tests, is tentatively scheduled on September 20 and 21.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with