4 Air Force personnel killed, 1 injured in chopper crash

MANILA, Philippines — Four personnel of the Philippine Air Force died while one was injured when their helicopter crashed in Cauauyan City, Isabela Thursday night.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed that five personnel — pilots and crew — were onboard a Huey Helicopter that crashed shortly after taking off at the Cauayan Air Station.

Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, spokesperson of the AFP, said the Air Force personnel were conducting training for night flying when the accident happened.

"The two pilots, the other officer, and one of the two aircrew perished. The other airman survived the crash and is now undergoing treatment," Arevalo said in a statement.

The military spokesman said the release of the names of the four airmen will be withheld until their relatives have been informed.

"AFP Chief General Felimon Santos Jr. expresses deep gried and extends condolences and prayers on behalf of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to the families and colleagues of the airmen who perished in this operations mishap," Arevalo said.

Santos has committed to help facilitate the assistance to the Air Force personnel who died while on duty. — Patricia Lourdes Viray