PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Filipino 'Mabuhay,' bayanihan and Swiss innovation
DIPLOMAT'S CORNER - Alain Gaschen (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2020 - 6:30am

Alain Gaschen is currently the Swiss Ambassador to the Philippines.

At the start of all my postings, one of the first things that I do is learn how to say hello. This may seem to be the most basic thing to do, but I found that this effort jumpstarted my integration into the culture I was about to experience. Grüezi: This all started for me in Zurich, long before I joined the diplomacy (yes, you may have to make efforts to get integrated in your own country, actually you could even experience a cultural shock) Hola and Ni Hao were usually the first words I uttered whenever I had the chance to meet someone new in Bogota and Beijing (in Paris, I didn't need to get used to the language, but had to talk much faster...) This task did not change as I begun to spend the next years of my life in Manila. Ever since I stepped foot into the country of 7,107 island (in high tide, so I've been told), I found myself to be greeted by a warm-hearted "Mabuhay." My Pinoy colleagues tell me however, that aside from being a formal greeting, the term also is used to commend someone or wish them a "long and fruitful life."

So far, I've had numerous opportunities to witness first-hand how "Mabuhay" is more than just a greeting, but also a reflection of the Filipino "Bayanihan" spirit. Despite the overwhelming odds and never-ending challenges, the people of the Philippines continue to strive for a better future for themselves and for their country-an optimism I also usually share.

Just recently, it was reported that a Filipino scientist, Catharine Aquino-Fournier, is currently leading the team at ETH Zürich that hopes to further developments in COVID-19 testing. It is my hope that this combination of Filipino-Swiss talent and spirit would result in increased innovation and a deepening relationship between our two countries.

We do not need to wait long for this to happen. In other recent news, the Philippine Department of Agriculture has tapped Switzerland based Satsure AG to assist in its effort to improve crop insurance. The company uses innovations in satellites, remote sensing, machine learning and big data analytics to provide solutions to various needs in the fields of agriculture, financial services, infrastructure and climate change mitigation.

Another effort is to maximize the fairly recent free trade agreement, or FTA, between the Philippines and European Free Trade Association member-states through a market study that aims to study the potential of Philippine exports in selected sectors to the European market. By understanding the potential of these exports, we would be boosting their competitiveness and further produce products of a global quality standard. In parallel, we also launched a study on the potential for Swiss exports to the Philippines, and I am convinced the FTA can benefit equally to both parties.

The pandemic has also led to stronger solidarity between our two countries. Swiss pharmaceuticals Roche and Novartis have significantly contributed to the Philippines' fight against COVID-19 with their respective efforts in antibody testing and donation of P19.3 million pesos to Philippine hospitals. These actions reflect the long-standing history and commitment of these companies in the Philippines. I just mention two of our big pharmaceutical companies, but they just represent the tip of the iceberg, we have so many successful SMEs, our hidden champions, as I call them.

The way we interact has also been affected by the pandemic. While firm handshakes, hugs or beso (the Filipino term for cheek kisses, I am quite familiar with the term from my Colombian experience) were acceptable ways of greetings, physical distancing dictates that these actions be avoided. Large gatherings, including the 1st of August National Day celebrations, are also frowned upon in the new normal that we face. In a way, this has pushed us to innovate the way we celebrate an event known for its gastronomic delights, nostalgic sights and sounds, and overflowing sense of community. In a time where almost everything is online, why should a National Day celebration be any different?

This is why from 27 July-7 August, I am excited to take part in our first ever #MabuhaySwitzerland 1st of August National Day celebration. For the first time, the Swiss Embassy in Manila and its partners will hold different efforts to celebrate an important Swiss holiday. We hope that you can join us as we organize ways to taste Swiss gastronomic delights, see Swiss sights and hear Swiss sounds—all from the comfort of your own home. The event is also an avenue for us to recognize the Filipino "Mabuhay" and "Bayanihan" spirit, as we highlight innovations in the Philippines brought about by Swiss and Filipino collaboration.

Aside from this, www.missione1agosto.org is now online! The platform has DIY activities, videos, and a global contest that will result in prizes for those who choose to accept this mission. Ten months ago, I would have never imagined that my first National Day celebration will be done in front of a computer instead of a gathering of friends and colleagues. However, if there is one thing that I have learned, it is that optimism is abundant among Filipinos, and it is that quality that will help us weather the challenges we all face today.

Mabuhay!

--

Prior to this assignment, Ambassador Gaschen served as the deputy head of mission of the Swiss Embassy in Beijing from 2015 - 2019. He also held the same designation in the Swiss Embassy in Paris in 2001.

CATHARINE AQUINO-FOURNIER ETH ZURICH NOVARTIS ROCHE SWISS EMBASSY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Locsin: ABS-CBN takeover trespassing, theft
By Pia Lee Brago | 1 day ago
Trespassers at the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City could be “shot” under the law as the act of taking over the...
Headlines
fbfb
Ban reimposed on non-essential overseas travel
By Christina Mendez | 6 hours ago
With only one insurance company willing to offer a package for travel risks related to COVID-19, the Inter-Agency Task Force...
Headlines
fbfb
Taliptip folk hang on to their homes as work on Bulacan airport said to continue
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Shirley Bacon, a resident of Barangay Taliptip in Bulakan town, said the remaining families in Sitio Kinse will continue to...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines seeks access to US COVID-19 vaccine
By Christina Mendez | 6 hours ago
Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez has made representations with Washington to allow the Philippines access...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov't takeover? Sotto says ABS-CBN compound is constitutionally protected
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 17 hours ago
Senate President Tito Sotto on Thursday condemned plans floated by some members of the House of Representatives to seize ABS-CBN's...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
6 hours ago
Bantag: I can be replaced
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gerald Bantag says he is willing to be removed from his post if he has lost...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
85% of Pinoys worried about kin getting COVID-19
By Janvic Mateo | 6 hours ago
Almost nine in every 10 Filipinos are worried that a member of their family would catch COVID-19, according to a mobile phone...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
28 summas lead UP’s first virtual graduation
By Janvic Mateo | 6 hours ago
For the first time in its over 100-year history, the University of the Philippines will not physically confer degrees on its...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Duterte to be swabbed before going to Batasan
By Christina Mendez | 6 hours ago
President Duterte will be subjected to polymerase chain reaction or PCR swab test before he delivers his fifth State of the...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Vague home quarantine rules blamed for rise in cases
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
The Department of Health failure to clarify guidelines on persons with mild or no symptoms of COVID-19 was one of the reasons...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with