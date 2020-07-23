In 13th petition filed, journalists and artists warn anti-terror law to further embolden red-tagging

MANILA, Philippines — Citing their own experience of state harassment and red-tagging, a 37-strong group of journalists and writers, led by the National Journalists of the Philippines, assailed the anti-terrorism law before the Supreme Court.
Through their legal counsel, Evalyn Ursua, the group of journalists, writers, artists and other cultural workers across the country urged the SC to strike down the entire Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 (ATA) as void.
The petitioners urged the SC to consider this context in resolving their pleading: That, even before RA 11479 has been instituted, the State have long committed acts that violate the exercise of freedoms and expression.
They asserted that the “new law gives authorities legitimacy in further committing similar violations.”
Journalists, artists red-tagged
In making their case, the group cited the red-tagging, threats and harassment from the State they experience in line of their work.
“Even before the enactment of [ATA], officials of the National Task Force to End the Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF ELCAC) regularly tag journalists and artists not only as supporters of ‘communists terrorists’ but as active members of the Communist Party of the Philippines or the New People’s Army,” their 31-page petition, the 13th filed against the ATA, read.
Red-tagging is defined by Philippine jurisprudence as “the act of labelling, branding, naming and accusing individuals and/or organizations of being left-leaning, subversives, communists or terrorists (used as) a strategy... by State agents, particularly law enforcement agencies and the military, against those perceived to be ‘threats’ or ‘enemies of the State.’”
The petitioners cited several statements of NTF ELCAC accusing journalists—even ABS-CBN owners, executives and employees—as part of propaganda machinery of the CPP.
The NTF ELCAC also tagged the Concerned Artists of the Philippines as “’open sectoral organizations’ of the leftist underground movement of artists,” they said.
“The Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 will further enable those violations and deprive petitioners and all Filipinos who engage in legitimate expression and dissent of the protection guaranteed under the Philippine Constitution,” they added.
Law violates freedom of speech, expression
As journalists and artists, the petitioners said they are “involved in some form of legitimate exercise of free speech and expression.” Due to the vagueness of terrorism definition under the law, an editorial cartoon may be seen as “advocacy or protest or dissent” and authorities may claim it intends to cause serious physical harm to a public official, or intimate the government.
“Section 4 thus threatens petitioners’ rights not just sporadically but continuously given the nature of their work,” they said.
They also moved that Sections 4 and 9 of the law, that define terrorism and inciting to terrorism, respectively, involve content-based restraint on speech and expression.
In the landmark Chavez vs Gonzalez case, the held government action that “restricts freedom of speech or of the press based on content is given the strictest scrutiny in light of its inherent and invasive impact.”
A content-based restraint is defined as a restriction based on “subject matter of utterance or speech.” Prior restraint, meanwhile, is government restrictions “on the press or other forms of expression in advance of actual publication or dissemination.”
Taking this into consideration, the two assailed provisions of the law cannot pass the clear and present danger test.
“While both Sections supposedly seek to stop the evil of terrorism, their scope is so sweeping that their prior restraint on free speech and expression cannot be justified,” they said.
This is the 13th petition filed challenging the constitutionality of the anti-terrorism law at the SC.
President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Anti-Terrorism Law on July 3 despite opposition from rights groups and civil society groups that it could be used to stifle human rights.
A petition against the law has been filed at the Supreme Court and other groups are preparing pleadings of their own.
Follow this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Michael Varcas
Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, Movement Against Tyranny, Karapatan and other petitioners have filed — by email — a petition asking the Supreme Court to strike down Republic Act 11479, or the anti-terrrorism law, as unconstitutional.
Bayan and other activists from groups aligned with it have been tagged by government agencies and officials as "terrorists" even before the enactment of the law. Other activists and rights workers have also been harassed and killed.
"With the terror law already deemed effective, the petitioners are asking the High Court to stop the convening of the Anti-Terror Council and the exercise of its functions, to stop the drafting the of the IRR and the convening of the Joint Oversight Committee under Section 50 of the assailed law. The petitioners are asking the SC to strike down the entire law for being unconstitutional," they say in a press statement.
This is the latest in a string of petitions against the new law, which critics say can be abused and may be used to stifle dissent. Labor unionists who have filed petitions against the law say it can be used against organized labor.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says the Anti-Terror Law will take effect on Saturday, or 15 days after its publication.
Guevarra apologizes for the earlier statement that the law will take effect on July 19.
"We’re just about to start drafting the IRR (implementing rules and regulations). We have to finish this in 90 days. The IRR will likewise have to be published when it is done," the Justice chief says.
Activists with the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines US chapter and the Malaya movement (Malaya: U.S. Movement Against Killings and Dictatorship in the Philippines) march in Washington DC to protest passage of the Anti-Terrrorism Law and call for its scrapping.
"We unite in solidarity with the Filipino people and vehemently condemn the passing of the law. We cannot overlook the influence of the United States in the push for the Anti-Terror Law, which in design mimics the increased state surveillance and state power modeled in the U.S. Patriot Act," says ICHRP-US spokesperson Drew Elizarde-Miller.
The protests are part of a global day of action against Duterte’s Anti-Terror law. More than 10 cities joined in the US-wide condemnation gatherings, ICHRP-US also says.
Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives file another petition against the anti-terrorism law before the Supreme Court.
The lawmakers ask the high court to review the controversial law and declare it unconstitutional "on its face."
"Its overbroad and vague definition of 'terrorism' punishes even free speech and expression, free press, and the right to peaceably assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances," the lawmakers say in a statement.
Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay) files a petition before the Supreme Court questioning the constitutionality of the anti-terrorism law.
Lagman asks the high court to issue a temporary restraining order or a writ of preliminary injunction restraining the government from enforcing the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.
The lawmaker also appeals to the SC to nullify the law as unconstitutional for "being replete with constitutional infirmities."
