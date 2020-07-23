PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Teachers at Jose Dela Peña National High School in Marikina City undergo webinar training on e-learning on July 21, 2020 in preparation for the opening of classes this August.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
COVID-19 cases in Philippines surpass 74K-mark with 2,200 new infections
(Philstar.com) - July 23, 2020 - 5:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — There are now 74,390 confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines Thursday after the Department of Health reported 2,200 additional infections.

Of the newly-announced cases, 1,546 came from outbreak epicenter Metro Manila, 246 from Cebu, 83 from Laguna, 61 from Rizal and 48 from Cavite.

The number of individuals who were given clean bill of health also increased by 760 to 24,383.

But 28 new deaths were reported, bringing the fatality count to 1,871.

As of Thursday, active cases in the country stood at 48,136.

Experts from the University of the Philippines previously projected that the national caseload could reach 85,000 by end-July.

Metro Manila—which accounted for more than half of the country’s confirmed cases—will continue to be under general community quarantine until July 31. But presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the capital region may revert back to a more stringent community quarantine if cases reach the projection of UP experts.

Over 15 million people have been infected with novel coronavirus since it was first reported in China in late 2019. The disease has killed more than 620,000 people worldwide. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-SC justices Antonio Carpio and Conchita Carpio-Morales, UP law profs challenge anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
(Updated 12:47 p.m.) Retired Supreme Court justices, Antonio Carpio and Conchita Carpio-Morales—also former chief graft-buster—led...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin: ABS-CBN takeover trespassing, theft
By Pia Lee Brago | 18 hours ago
Trespassers at the ABS-CBN compound in Quezon City could be “shot” under the law as the act of taking over the...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov't takeover? Sotto says ABS-CBN compound is constitutionally protected
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
Senate President Tito Sotto on Thursday condemned plans floated by some members of the House of Representatives to seize ABS-CBN's...
Headlines
fbfb
Librarians correct unlicensed head of National Library on claim library science not taught in provinces
By Rosette Adel | 20 hours ago
An official of Professional Regulatory Board for Librarians pointed out Wednesday that there are more than 70 library schools...
Headlines
fbfb
Study: Speaking, breathing might spread COVID-19
18 hours ago
Scientists have known for several months the new coronavirus can become suspended in microdroplets expelled by patients when...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
A few seconds ago
Makabayan lawmakers want probe on PCOO for Duterte speech edits
A few seconds ago
Fresh doubts over the presidential communications team's transparency arise just days before President Duterte is set...
Headlines
fbfb
34 minutes ago
Bayanihan 2 will be certified as urgent — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 34 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to certify as urgent the bill that seeks to extend his emergency powers for pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
59 minutes ago
DOJ to discuss implementing rules of anti-terrorism law on Friday
By Kristine Joy Patag | 59 minutes ago
Department of Justice officials will meet on Friday to discuss the implementing guidelines for the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
At least two more PCOO employees test positive for COVID-19
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
"It's good that the OPS office will open again on Monday. The problem is whether we would still have a cameraman," Roque...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Palace: Duterte's suggestion to soak face masks in gasoline a 'joke only'
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte was just joking when he said gasoline can be used to disinfect face masks, Malacañang said...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with