COVID-19 cases in Philippines surpass 74K-mark with 2,200 new infections

MANILA, Philippines — There are now 74,390 confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines Thursday after the Department of Health reported 2,200 additional infections.

Of the newly-announced cases, 1,546 came from outbreak epicenter Metro Manila, 246 from Cebu, 83 from Laguna, 61 from Rizal and 48 from Cavite.

The number of individuals who were given clean bill of health also increased by 760 to 24,383.

But 28 new deaths were reported, bringing the fatality count to 1,871.

As of Thursday, active cases in the country stood at 48,136.

Experts from the University of the Philippines previously projected that the national caseload could reach 85,000 by end-July.

Metro Manila—which accounted for more than half of the country’s confirmed cases—will continue to be under general community quarantine until July 31. But presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the capital region may revert back to a more stringent community quarantine if cases reach the projection of UP experts.

Over 15 million people have been infected with novel coronavirus since it was first reported in China in late 2019. The disease has killed more than 620,000 people worldwide. — Gaea Katreena Cabico