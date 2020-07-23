Most Filipinos still worried about getting COVID-19 as pandemic persists — SWS

MANILA, Philippines — As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, an overwhelming majority of Filipinos were still afraid of catching the severe respiratory illness and transmitting it to others, a Social Weather Stations survey showed.
The latest SWS poll released Thursday, conducted shortly after restrictions were further relaxed in most parts of the Philippines on July 1, found that 85% of adult Filipinos were worried that anyone in their immediate family might get the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Of the figure, 67% “worried a great deal,” 18% were “somewhat worried” and 8% “worried a little.” Seven percent of the 1,555 respondents, however, said they were “not worried” about contracting COVID-19 that has infected over 72,000 and killed 1,843 people in the Philippines.
July’s figure hardly changed from the pollster’s May survey, which recorded 87% of Filipinos were afraid of getting the virus.
“Compared to past SWS surveys, worry about catching the COVID-19 is greater than worries about catching previous viruses such as Ebola, Swine Flu, Bird Flu and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome,” the polling firm noted.
Worry about contracting COVID-19 was highest in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila at 92%. Fifty-four percent of the country’s confirmed cases were reported in the capital region.
After Metro Manila, the fear of getting COVID-19 was highest in Balance Luzon at 87%, followed by Visayas at 85% and Mindanao at 77%.
The survey also found that worry about catching the coronavirus was higher among Filipinos compared to Americans, based on similar surveys conducted in the United States.
The government has been criticized for failing to address the pandemic problem in the Philippines, which has the second highest number of cases in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia with 91,751 cases.
Only 1% of Filipinos have been tested for coronavirus so far.
The July 3 to 6 survey was conducted using mobile phone and computer-assisted interviewing. It had sampling error margins of ±2% for national percentages, ±6% for Metro Manila, ±5% for Balance Luzon, ±5% for the Visayas, and ±5% for Mindanao.
