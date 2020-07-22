1,594 new COVID-19 cases push Philippines' tally to 72,269

MANILA, Philippines — The Health department on Wednesday logged 1,594 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the national caseload to 72,269.

The department also registered 6 new deaths and 342 new recoveries, bringing their total to 1,843 and 23,623 respectively.

Accounting for recoveries and deaths, the number of active cases in the country stands at 46,803.

The department said it removed 89 duplicates from the total case count.

The Philippines is still under the world’s longest quarantine, now at 127 days since enhanced community quarantine was first implemented on March 17.

Both the Department of Health and Malacañang have tried to account for the recent spikes in cases by pointing towards heightened testing capabalities. However, latest data from the health department shows that only 1% of Filipinos have been tested so far.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in June said the department is aiming to test around 1.63 million Filipinos — about 1.5% of the population—by the end of July.

To achieve this goal, the government would have to test over 500,000 people in ten days.

Even as the Palace boasts that it has exceeded its daily testing capacity goal of 50,000, it has yet to actually conduct even its previous goal of 30,000 tests per day.

Coronavirus infections soared past 70,000 on Monday, far outpacing the ammended forecast by UP researchers of 65,000 by the end of the month which was increased from 60,000 following several spikes in the country's daily cases.

Close to 15 million people have been infected with novel coronavirus since it was first reported in China in late 2019. The disease has killed more than 615,000 worldwide. — Bella Perez-Rubio