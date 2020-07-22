PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A member of the police manning a checkpoint asks to see the quarantine pass of a resident in Navotas in suburban Manila on July 16, 2020, after the local government reimposed a lockdown in the city due to increased COVID-19 infections.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
1,594 new COVID-19 cases push Philippines' tally to 72,269
(Philstar.com) - July 22, 2020 - 5:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Health department on Wednesday logged 1,594 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the national caseload to 72,269.

The department also registered 6 new deaths and 342 new recoveries, bringing their total to 1,843 and 23,623 respectively.

Accounting for recoveries and deaths, the number of active cases in the country stands at 46,803.

The department said it removed 89 duplicates from the total case count. 

The Philippines is still under the world’s longest quarantine, now at 127 days since enhanced community quarantine was first implemented on March 17.

Both the Department of Health and Malacañang have tried to account for the recent spikes in cases by pointing towards heightened testing capabalities. However, latest data from the health department shows that only 1% of Filipinos have been tested so far.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in June said the department is aiming to test around 1.63 million Filipinos — about 1.5% of the population—by the end of July.

To achieve this goal, the government would have to test over 500,000 people in ten days.

Even as the Palace boasts that it has exceeded its daily testing capacity goal of 50,000, it has yet to actually conduct even its previous goal of 30,000 tests per day.

Coronavirus infections soared past 70,000 on Monday, far outpacing the ammended forecast by UP researchers of 65,000 by the end of the month which was increased from 60,000 following several spikes in the country's daily cases. 

Close to 15 million people have been infected with novel coronavirus since it was first reported in China in late 2019. The disease has killed more than 615,000 worldwide. — Bella Perez-Rubio

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Duterte says he 'hates' ordering police to arrest violators
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"You know, personally, I hate to arrest people for the mere violation of a rule, which is that they have to...the problem...
Headlines
fbfb
Makabayan lawmakers call for plenary vote on ABS-CBN franchise
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
"Undeniably, majority of the 305 members of the House of Representatives are being deprived of the opportunity to deliberate...
Headlines
fbfb
BuCor: Shabu tiangge operator Boratong among COVID-19 fatalities
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Bureau of Corrections yesterday confirmed that convicted drug lord Amin Imam Boratong has died due to the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
LMP’s Singson wants unlimited 5-year terms
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Municipal mayors are pushing for the lifting of term limits for local chief executives.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
2 days ago
Headlines
Latest
3 hours ago
8 PSG personnel assigned to Medialdea test positive for COVID-19
3 hours ago
Col. Jesus Durante, PSG commander, confirmed that the two officers and six enlisted personnel were assigned to the Office...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
Ressa pleads not guilty to tax code violation case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Ressa stood before Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 157 for arraignment in a tax code violation case. She pleaded not...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Palace: Philippines critical care capacity out of danger zone
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
The Philippines’ critical care capacity is no longer in the danger zone as there are now more available hospital beds...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
PSG readying 360-degree security for Duterte at SONA
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
President Duterte will get a “360-degree” security shield when he delivers his fifth State of the Nation Address...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
NBI files murder raps vs 9 cops in Sulu ‘misencounter’
By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has filed four counts of murder and one count of planting of evidence against nine policemen...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with