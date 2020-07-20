PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This undated file photo shows a government housing project.
Philstar.com, file
Youth group files perjury complaint at Ombudsman vs Honeylet's cousin
(Philstar.com) - July 20, 2020 - 9:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — Members of youth group Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan (SPARK) on Monday filed a perjury complaint against Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Assistant Secretary Melissa Avanceña Aradanas at the Office of the Ombudsman over alleged false entries in her Career Executive Service Board application. 

Aradanas is the cousin of President Rodrigo Duterte’s common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña.

“We have filed a twin criminal and administrative complaint for perjury. The first seeks to determine whether the respondent should be criminally charged for committing perjury in her CESB application. The second seeks to determine administrative liability for committing perjury," the group said.

They went on to allege that Aradanas' CES application "contained falsified statements concerning her past dismissal from and lack of managerial experience, which the CES written examination explicitly asks from applicants.”

The Career Executive Service Board this month announced that it is suspending the CES Eligibility Process indefinitely "in view of the national government's restrictions on mass gatherings and the implementation of standard health protocols to mitigate and eliminate the threat of COVID-19."

Duterte's anti-corruption campaign

Just three months before Duterte appointed Aradanas to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development in 2018, he fired her from her previous post at the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor.

She and other officials were sacked for their unnecessary trips abroad and their failure to meet as a collegial body.

Early this year, she was named assistant secretary of the newly formed housing agency DHSUD.

The agency, which was formed in February last year through Republic Act 11201, is the main planning and policymaking entity for all housing, human settlement and urban development concerns.

SPARK: Tenure too short

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque at the time defended Aradanas’ reappointment, saying “no one can question the inherent power of the president to appoint anyone.”

Along with her alleged failure to cite her dismissal from a previous post, the youth group in their complaints said Aradanas's managerial experience fell "one year short of the three year requirement of managerial experience for CES eligibility, including taking written examinations."

"The respondent was appointed as HUDCC Deputy Secretary General only in March 2018 and continuing until today as DHSUD Assistant Secretary....as such and to date, her managerial experience only totals to two years and four months," the complaint further reads.

Aradanas was named assistant secretary of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development last January 21, according to a list of appointments that the Palace released on January 28.

The group also said that Aradanas did not exercise managerial functions as PCUP commissioner, citing the lack of defined functions duties of commissioners in the executive order that created the PCUP.

"Generally, PCUP commissioners conduct oversight and review activities on PCUP and urban poor sector activities, but they do not exercise managerial functions, such as leading divisions, units or teams in the agency," SPARK added. — Bella Perez-Rubio

DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SETTLEMENTS AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT MELISSA AVANCEÑA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lawmakers float more sanctions vs ABS-CBN: P1.97-T fine, seizure of headquarters
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
Further compounding on the largely condemned decision of the House of Representatives to deny ABS-CBN's franchise bid, President...
Headlines
fbfb
Diño was not 'misquoted' on 'shame campaign' suggestion, he only says he was
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
“So now, it may be right for us to have a shame campaign. This COVID is no longer a joke. Just imagine how many [cases]...
Headlines
fbfb
TV5 may absorb displaced ABS-CBN talents
By Richmond Mercurio | 23 hours ago
TV5 Network Inc. could serve as a new home for hundreds of ABS-CBN employees who will be laid off following the closure of...
Headlines
fbfb
Coconut oil credited for making provincial jail COVID-free
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 23 hours ago
Virgin coconut oil or VCO is being credited for making the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center free of coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte signs law that allows school opening later than August amid state of emergency, calamity
10 hours ago
With the new law, the president, upon the recommendation of the education secretary, may determine when schools may open when...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Youth group files perjury complaint at Ombudsman vs Honeylet's cousin
1 hour ago
Members of youth group Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan (SPARK) on Monday filed a perjury complaint against Department of...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Palace confirms Duterte will be 'physically present' for SONA address at Batasan
4 hours ago
This announcement clears up some of the confusion caused by differing details offered up by Senate President Tito Sotto and...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
No indiscriminate arrests of quarantine violators, Quezon City government says
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"Any abuses done while enforcing national and city safeguard measures shall be dealt with severely and prosecuted to...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
St. Luke's, NKTI declare full capacity for COVID-19 cases
8 hours ago
This comes as the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases following the further easing of restrictions nationwide. Latest...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Philippines resumes polio vaccination campaign as COVID-19 crisis deepens
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio campaign in the whole Mindanao begins Monday and will last until August 2 for children under...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with