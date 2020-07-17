PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Activist groups troop to University of the Philippines Diliman to oppose the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
DOJ: Anti-terrorism law takes effect on July 18
(Philstar.com) - July 17, 2020 - 4:27pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated, 5:27 p.m.) — The contentious Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, which is feared to infringe on people’s basic human rights, will take effect on July 18, Saturday, the Department of Justice said Friday.

In a statement, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra corrected the agency's earlier announcement that the law will take effect on July 19, Sunday.

The effectivity clause of the law states that it shall take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in at least two newspapers of general circulation.

“Considering that the law was published on July 3, it will take effect on July 18, which is the 15th day. This is in accordance with the ruling of the Supreme Court in 'People vs Nicolas,' among others,” Guevarra said.

“We rectify our earlier statement that the law will take effect after the 15th day, or on July 19. Our apologies,” he added.

The justice chief also said the DOJ and the Anti Terrorism Council, in consultation with law enforcement agencies and military institutions, will promulgate the law’s implementing rules and regulations. 

“We have to finish this in 90 days,” Guevarra said. 

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the law early in July despite opposition from critics who feared it could be used as a tool to target government opponents and stifle dissent. 

The law is facing at least nine petitions before the Supreme Court, calling for the legislation to be halted. More groups and individuals are expected to assail the constitutionality of the measure. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

