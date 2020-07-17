PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Stranded at NAIA
Filipino travelers stranded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on June 21, 2020 following canceled flights and bookings due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Foreign visitors allowed to reenter Philippines by August
(Philstar.com) - July 17, 2020 - 10:47am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:30 a.m.) — The Philippines is lifting its temporary travel ban on arriving foreign nationals and opening up its gates starting August 1, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced on Friday, July 17.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for Infectious Diseases (IATF) approved the policy yesterday, July 16.

The entry of foreign visitors, however, remains limited.

  • Only those who have existing or long-term visas at the time of entry are allowed. New entrants will not be let in.
     
  • They are subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at ports of entry. Returning OFWs and Filipinos will be given priority.
     
  • They should acquire a pre-booked quarantine facility and a COVID-19 testing provider.

Among holders of longer-term visas and temporary work permits are Chinese workers at offshore online gaming firms catering to mainland players.

In its health alert last issued July 16, the United States Embassy in Manila advised Americans who wish to travel to the Philippines to comply with local quarantine requirements and strictly follow local authorities. These include the wearing of protective masks in public spaces.

"Regardless of location, US citizens are encouraged to continue to practice proper anti-virus safety protocols, such as frequent hand washing and social distancing," the advisory reads.

Cases of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines continue to increase exponentially, with the latest tally of 61,266 of which 2,498 are new cases.

