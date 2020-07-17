Philippines logs 1,841 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 63,001

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 5:04 p.m.) — The Philippines reported 1,841 additional cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Friday, bringing to 63,001 the national tally—one of the highest in Southeast Asia.

Of the newly-announced cases, 710 were fresh cases or positive results validated in the last three days. Meanwhile, 1,131 were results validated in the last four days or more.

Manila City accounted for 441 of the new cases, followed by Quezon City with 140 cases and Mandaluyong with 96. Cebu City and Navotas City, meanwhile, accounted for 87 and 86 infections, respectively.

The day before, the Department of Health reported 2,498 additional infections—the second highest single-day increase, following 2,539 new cases recorded on July 8.

The country prematurely reached Thursday the projection of experts from the OCTA Research Group of 60,000 coronavirus cases by the end-July.

The Philippines began easing restrictions last month, fuelling a surge in new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

The total number of COVID-19 survivors also rose to 21,748 after 311 more patients recovered from the disease.

But 17 additional fatalities were logged, raising the country’s death toll to 1,660.

Nine of these newly-reported deaths occurred in July, while six happened in July.

The DOH said it has removed 106 duplicates from the case tally. Active cases in the country stood at 39,593 as of Friday.

Metro Manila will continue to be on general community quarantine until July 31. Meanwhile, Cebu City was downgraded to modified enhanced community quarantine.

The Philippines has the second highest number of infections in Southeast Asia, behind Indonesia with over 81,668 cases.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 588,000 people out of at least 13.74 million infected worldwide.