PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Vice President Leni Robredo’s recommendation focuses on reporting and keeping the public informed, budget utilization, transportation restarting the economy, education and the composition of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF)
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Roque: IATF doing Robredo’s proposals
Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - July 17, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. yesterday thanked Vice President Leni Robredo for taking time to send her suggestions on how to deal with the coronavirus disease 2019 but said there is nothing new about the recommendations.

“I thank the Vice President for her recommendations but these are already being done by the IATF,” Roque said.

Robredo’s recommendation focuses on reporting and keeping the public informed, budget utilization, transportation restarting the economy, education and the composition of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).

On IATF’s composition, Roque said there are 33 members from various offices and a majority of them are Cabinet rank.

They regularly coordinate with local mayors for consultation, he added.

IATF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Late night with Duterte': Announcement of new quarantine status comes as previous classifications expire
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 14 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte previously announced fresh quarantine measures days before they were expected to take effect.
Headlines
fbfb
2,498 new cases push Philippines’ COVID-19 tally to 61,266
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The country has been experiencing a surge in coronavirus infections following the further easing of quarantine measures....
Headlines
fbfb
Bongbong Marcos denies tapping Cambridge Analytica for 'rebranding,' hints at legal action
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 11 hours ago
This is not the first time the Marcos family has been accused of attempting to revise history.
Headlines
fbfb
Half of DOH budget for COVID-19 response unaccounted for — think tank
5 hours ago
As the country on Thursday logs another daily tally of over 2,000 new COVID-19 infections, the health department is facing...
Headlines
fbfb
Appeals court orders dismissal of 'insufficient' libel case vs Failon
5 hours ago
The court said that Cavite Regional Trial Court Branch 18 should not have allowed the case to go to trial in the first p...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Better immigration services pushed
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | July 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Sen. Christopher Go is pushing for the modernization of the Bureau of Immigration to improve the immigration services of the country and make these more responsive to new and increasing challenges.
1 hour ago
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte softening on ‘oligarchs’?
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
President Duterte has softened on the country big businessmen, whom he has been calling oligarchs, after they poured billions...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Limited face-to-face classes mulled in low-risk areas
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Months after President Duterte declared “no vaccine, no classes,” the government is considering proposals to allow...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Government setting up one-stop shop for displaced ABS-CBN workers
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The labor department is set to establish a one-stop shop where retrenched workers, including those who lost their jobs because...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
PhilHealth eyeing release of second hospital reimbursement
By Pia Lee Brago | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. is considering the release of a second tranche of the Interim Reimbursement Mechanism...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with