Roque: IATF doing Robredo’s proposals

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. yesterday thanked Vice President Leni Robredo for taking time to send her suggestions on how to deal with the coronavirus disease 2019 but said there is nothing new about the recommendations.

“I thank the Vice President for her recommendations but these are already being done by the IATF,” Roque said.

Robredo’s recommendation focuses on reporting and keeping the public informed, budget utilization, transportation restarting the economy, education and the composition of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).

On IATF’s composition, Roque said there are 33 members from various offices and a majority of them are Cabinet rank.

They regularly coordinate with local mayors for consultation, he added.