PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Petitioners from Kilusang Mayo Uno, Federation of Free Workers at Nagkaisa Labor Coalition file a petition against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 on July 16, 2020.
Kilusang Mayo Uno
Citing 'chilling effect' on workers’ rights, labor groups file petition vs anti-terror law
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2020 - 3:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Labor groups joined the growing list of individuals and organizations questioning the constitutionality of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 before the Supreme Court, citing the law will have a “chilling” effect on the workers’ rights.

The Federation of Free Workers, Nagkaisa Labor Coalition and Kilusang Mayo Uno filed Thursday a petition for certiorari and prohibition with a plea to stop the implementation of the law through the issuance of a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. They are the ninth petitioner against the anti-terrorism law.

“With all women and men of goodwill, petitioners condemn terrorism in all its forms, whether state-sponsored or initiated by outlaws or non-state entities. They believe, however, that the principal war should be waged against poverty and social exclusion,” the petitioners said as they called on the Duterte administration to prioritize a stimulus package.

The labor groups said the anti-terrorism law is unconstitutional for being “vague and overly broad” in its definition and language, “violating in the process the people’s right to due process.”

Even before the enactment of the law, labor leaders and unionists have been often labelled as "communists" and terrorists even though the Constitution and the Labor Code recognize workers' rights to form and join organizations to protect their own welfare.

READ: Police plan to prevent unions from organizing hit

Section 10 (recruitment to and membership in a terrorist organization), for example, lacks precise definition and opens a “clear and present danger to those who have less in life,” the petitioners said.

“A farmer or rural worker in a far-flung farm who is made to join a terrorist group against his will is no member but a captive—but that person who has less or no power in life would be penalized and suffered a penalty of life imprisonment without the benefit of parole and good conduct behavior under RA 10592 by reason of his or her membership alone, not on ground of his or her captivity,” they said.

RA 10592 allows the early release of convicts based on good conduct time allowance.

‘Chilling effect’

All the presently guaranteed rights of workers are also in “serious danger” with the enactment of the anti-terrorism law, the labor groups stressed.

“It has put a chilling effect on them and will further stifle in the exercise of their right to organize, collectively bargain and engage in peaceful and concerted activities, further defeating the state labor policy of promoting ‘free trade unionism as an instrument for the enhancement of democracy and the promotion of social justice and development’ and, likewise, further aggravating and jeopardizing their already worse situation,” they petitioners said.

They also sounded alarm on the creation of Anti-Terrorism Council, a special body composed of presidential appointees that has the power to authorize law enforcement authorities to take people the council designates as terrorists into custody.

“While the law, as approved by Congress and signed by President Duterte, exempts advocacy, work stoppages, and humanitarian action from the definition of terrorism for as long as they are not intended to cause serious risks such as death and physical harm and destruction of property and critical infrastructure, the danger is that the Anti-Terrorism Council’s wide powers to determine what constitute serious risk, which if unleashed, has the potential to negate all these rights of workers which they have struggled to win for several decades already,” they added.

Last week, the Supreme Court consolidated the first four petitions filed in relation to the anti-terrorism law. The court gave government officials named as respondents in the petitions ten days to file their comment.

Three more four more petition were filed since last week’s en banc session. More groups are expected to assail the constitutionality of the proposed law. — with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
3 days ago
Headlines
Metro Manila to remain under GCQ; MECQ over Cebu City
16 hours ago
As of the health department's latest update on Wednesday, there have been 58,850 confirmed cases in the country since...
Headlines
fbfb
China nominates candidate for international sea tribunal judge
15 hours ago
The US urged countries to block the election of China’s candidate for a judge’s position in the International...
Headlines
fbfb
Duque clarifies claim on flattening curve
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
The Philippines flattened the epidemic curve of coronavirus disease “for a time” in April due to the implementation...
Headlines
fbfb
Bongbong Marcos denies tapping Cambridge Analytica for 'rebranding', hints at legal action
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
This is not the first time the Marcos family has been accused of attempting to revise history.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
15 hours ago
Health, local government personnel to look for COVID-19 patients
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Police won’t conduct house-to-house searches to find persons with coronavirus disease 2019, Malacañang and the...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
DepEd to accept late enrollees in public schools
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
Late enrollees may still be accepted in public schools across the country even after the start of classes on Aug. 24, the...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
DPWH chief tests positive for COVID-19
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 15 hours ago
Public Works Secretary Mark Villar is in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus disease 2019.
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
No warrant, no entry – Senators
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
The order for the police to round up coronavirus disease 2019 patients from their homes is not only impractical and dangerous,...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
Locsin meets with Chinese counterpart on sea row
By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
After a strong Philippine statement declaring the 2016 South China Sea ruling as “non-negotiable,” Foreign Affairs...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with