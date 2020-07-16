Citing 'chilling effect' on workers’ rights, labor groups file petition vs anti-terror law

MANILA, Philippines — Labor groups joined the growing list of individuals and organizations questioning the constitutionality of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 before the Supreme Court, citing the law will have a “chilling” effect on the workers’ rights.

The Federation of Free Workers, Nagkaisa Labor Coalition and Kilusang Mayo Uno filed Thursday a petition for certiorari and prohibition with a plea to stop the implementation of the law through the issuance of a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. They are the ninth petitioner against the anti-terrorism law.

“With all women and men of goodwill, petitioners condemn terrorism in all its forms, whether state-sponsored or initiated by outlaws or non-state entities. They believe, however, that the principal war should be waged against poverty and social exclusion,” the petitioners said as they called on the Duterte administration to prioritize a stimulus package.

The labor groups said the anti-terrorism law is unconstitutional for being “vague and overly broad” in its definition and language, “violating in the process the people’s right to due process.”

Even before the enactment of the law, labor leaders and unionists have been often labelled as "communists" and terrorists even though the Constitution and the Labor Code recognize workers' rights to form and join organizations to protect their own welfare.

READ: Police plan to prevent unions from organizing hit

Section 10 (recruitment to and membership in a terrorist organization), for example, lacks precise definition and opens a “clear and present danger to those who have less in life,” the petitioners said.

“A farmer or rural worker in a far-flung farm who is made to join a terrorist group against his will is no member but a captive—but that person who has less or no power in life would be penalized and suffered a penalty of life imprisonment without the benefit of parole and good conduct behavior under RA 10592 by reason of his or her membership alone, not on ground of his or her captivity,” they said.

RA 10592 allows the early release of convicts based on good conduct time allowance.

‘Chilling effect’

All the presently guaranteed rights of workers are also in “serious danger” with the enactment of the anti-terrorism law, the labor groups stressed.

“It has put a chilling effect on them and will further stifle in the exercise of their right to organize, collectively bargain and engage in peaceful and concerted activities, further defeating the state labor policy of promoting ‘free trade unionism as an instrument for the enhancement of democracy and the promotion of social justice and development’ and, likewise, further aggravating and jeopardizing their already worse situation,” they petitioners said.

They also sounded alarm on the creation of Anti-Terrorism Council, a special body composed of presidential appointees that has the power to authorize law enforcement authorities to take people the council designates as terrorists into custody.

“While the law, as approved by Congress and signed by President Duterte, exempts advocacy, work stoppages, and humanitarian action from the definition of terrorism for as long as they are not intended to cause serious risks such as death and physical harm and destruction of property and critical infrastructure, the danger is that the Anti-Terrorism Council’s wide powers to determine what constitute serious risk, which if unleashed, has the potential to negate all these rights of workers which they have struggled to win for several decades already,” they added.

Last week, the Supreme Court consolidated the first four petitions filed in relation to the anti-terrorism law. The court gave government officials named as respondents in the petitions ten days to file their comment.

Three more four more petition were filed since last week’s en banc session. More groups are expected to assail the constitutionality of the proposed law. — with a report from Kristine Joy Patag