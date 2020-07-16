Go to government: Prioritize transition to e-governance

MANILA, Philippines — The government needs to prioritize the transition of applicable government processes to electronic governance (e-governance) with the use of available information and communications technology as perennial gaps in the delivery of government services become more evident amid the coronavirus disease crisis.

“The government has a process that can be improved with the use of technology. We’ve seen this amid the COVID-19 where our everyday transactions evolve,” Sen. Christopher Go said.

The senator is set to file a measure providing for the mandate and institutionalization of a plan for the transition of government transactions and processes to e-governance as the COVID-19 pandemic emphasizes the necessity for the digital transformation of traditional face-to-face public service delivery.

He explained that e-governance is the utilization of information and communications technology to establish and promote a more efficient and cost-effective government, allowing the public to avail of various government services more accessibly and conveniently.

Go noted that e-governance also provides the public access to resources and information, and makes the government more transparent and accountable to citizens.

He added that the current pandemic has demonstrated how e-governance and facilitation of e-services can safeguard the health of many Filipinos and, possibly, their lives.