PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III
The STAR/ Mong Pintolo
Senators twit Duque over 'flattened the curve' claim
(Philstar.com) - July 15, 2020 - 6:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III was quick to correct his statement Wednesday that the country had "flattened the curve" in the rise of COVID-19 cases but not before two senators called him out on it.

"The only thing that is flat are the backs of all the poor patients in fully occupied covid wards all around Metro Manila fighting for their lives! Wag mag bulag-bulagan (don't ignore what's happening) and act to stop the surge instead of imagining it," Senate Majority Leader Miguel Zubiri said on Twitter.

On his own Twitter account, Senator Francis Pangilinan said that it was as if Duque existed on another planet to arrive at such a conclusion.

Duque’s definition of flattening the curve goes against those in other countries where flattening means a consistent decrease in daily cases. In the Philippines, there has been a spike in coronavirus infections since the government began further relaxing quarantine rules last month.

To date, the Philippines has a caseload of 58,850—of that number,36,260 are active cases. The surge in the number of infections is increasing pressure on hospitals, with several medical centers announcing they had reached full capacity of beds allocated for COVID-19 patients.

The country has the second highest number of infections in Southeast Asia, behind Indonesia with over 76,000 cases.

READ: Cases still rising but Duque says Philippines has flattened coronavirus curve

A researcher from the University of the Philippines earlier warned that COVID-19 cases in the country could reach 65,000 by the end of July and over 100,000 by the end of August.

The embattled health secretary

Hours after he was criticized over his remarks, Duque took to Twitter to walk back the claim, saying that the country had instead “bent the curve in April” after the implementation of an enhanced commuity quarantine in March.

He also claimed that the increase in cases is "due to the expanded testing capacity and community transmission as we allow movement of people." 

He said this even as latest data from DOH shows that the government has yet to test 1% of the population and is racing against the clock to meet its goal of testing 1.5% of Filipinos by the end of the month. 

READ: COVID-19 task force approves plan to bolster national testing Roque: We could've 'done better' by expanding COVID-19 testing capacity in January

This is not the first time Duque has drawn the ire of senators for his handling of the country's response to the novel coronavirus.

In April, a month into the pandemic-induced lockdown, at least 14 senators called for the health secretary's resignation.

READ: Senators call on Duque to quit over COVID-19 response 

In May, he told the Senate during a hearing that the country was dealing with the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak—a statement that medical experts and other Cabinet officials refuted.

He also repeatedly said in the same inquiry that the Philippines had “flattened the curve,” which he defined as the stabilizing of new infections per day.

READ: 'Second wave' of COVID-19 cases is here — Duque

The DOH later on clarified the country was still experiencing the first wave of sustained community transmission.— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Gaea Cabico

COVID-19 FRANCISCO DUQUE III NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Public told to report neighbors with COVID-19 as cops prepare to go house-to-house
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
“Now that the government is easing quarantine restrictions to balance public health with the need to reopen the economy,...
Headlines
fbfb
Confusion stirs amid conflicting statements on 'house-to-house' search for COVID-19 patients
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"We don't have a provision for house-to-house. Only the political critics of the government, again, weaponizing this very...
Headlines
fbfb
With new South China Sea policy, US now a defender of Philippines' arbitral award — analyst
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
With Washington's latest policy declaration in the South China Sea, the Philippines could capitalize on the diplomatic support...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila likely to stay under GCQ; ECQ for Cebu City
By Michael Punongbayan | 20 hours ago
Metro Manila is likely to remain under general community quarantine and Cebu City under the strictest enhanced community quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
Villar, appointed as isolation czar, to isolate self after testing positive for COVID-19
9 hours ago
(Update 1, 11:09 a.m.) DPWH chief Mark Villar announced his test results in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
WATCH: Duque briefly claims Philippines has flattened COVID-19 curve
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 1 hour ago
Duque has since clarified that the curve has been bent, not flattened.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Palace: No 'house-to-house' search for cops
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
The police won't conduct house-to-house search to find persons with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Malacañang...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Confirmed COVID-19 infections in Philippines now at 58,850
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
(Update 1, 6:09 p.m.) The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 578,000 people out of at least 13.23 million...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Calls of 'paid' trolls won't make Pangilinan leave Senate charter panel
2 hours ago
The hashtag #OustKiko has been topping Twitter’s trending topic since Wednesday morning. It has garnered over 19,000...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Health workers to lead 'Oplan Kalinga', but house-to-house ops still unclear
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
“We assure the public that we are implementing this for the sake of public health, for the protection of everybody...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with