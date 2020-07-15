Calls of 'paid' trolls won't make Pangilinan leave Senate charter panel

MANILA, Philippines — Opposition lawmaker Francis Pangilinan said Wednesday he would not leave his post at the Senate committee on constitutional amendments just because of the calls of paid trolls.

The hashtag #OustKiko has been topping Twitter’s trending topic since Wednesday morning. It has garnered over 19,000 tweets as of writing.

His daughter, Frankie Pangilinan, said there is a movement that is planning to oust the senator as the chairman of the Senate constitutional amendments panel to “make constitutional changes, allegedly in order to address the COVID-19 crisis.”

“I am ready to give up the post anytime if asked by the Senate leadership but certainly not because of the ‘clamor’ of paid online trolls,” Pangilinan said.

“Besides, the argument that the problem of COVID will be solved by charter change is quite frankly out of this world,” he added.

The charter panel deals with all matters proposing amendments to the Constitution of the Philippines and the revision of the existing codes.

For Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, the campaign was a “feeble effort by the one managing the troll farm to amend the Constitution.”

Senate President Vicente Sotto III also said he has not heard of the move to remove Pangilinan as the chair of the constitutional amendments committee. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from The STAR/Paolo Romero