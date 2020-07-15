Villar, appointed as isolation czar, to isolate self after testing positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 11:09 a.m.) — Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, who was recently appointed as the isolation czar in the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, said Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“I regret to announce that today, July 15, I received my test result and it is positive for COVID-19,” Villar said in a Facebook post. No other details were disclosed.

He was the third Cabinet official to get infected with COVID-19, following Education Secretary Leonor Briones and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.

Malacañang announced Monday the appointment of Villar as the country’s isolation czar. In his new role, he will be in charge of building quarantine facilities.

The coronavirus pandemic has so far infected 57,545 people in the country, with 1,603 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico