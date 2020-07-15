PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The poll, conducted from July 3 to 6, indicated that 61 percent believe the accusation of other countries that China did not immediately share information on COVID-19 to the world, such as the severity of the disease and the number of deaths because of this virus.
STR/AFP
China withheld COVID info — SWS poll
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - July 15, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Three out of five Filipinos believe that China withheld information on COVID-19 from the world, the latest survey by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed.

The poll, conducted from July 3 to 6, indicated that 61 percent believe the accusation of other countries that China did not immediately share information on COVID-19 to the world, such as the severity of the disease and the number of deaths because of this virus.

Of the 61 percent who expressed the opinion, 28 percent “strongly believe” and 33 percent “somewhat believe” the accusation.

Twenty-three percent said they do not believe – composed of 13 percent “somewhat not believe” and 10 percent “strongly not believe.”

This resulted in a net belief score of +38, classified by the SWS as “very strong.”

Fifteen percent of Filipinos were undecided on the matter.

SWS noted the net belief scores were “very strong” in all areas. It was highest in the Visayas (+43), followed by Metro Manila (+41), Mindanao (+38) and balance Luzon (+35).

Meanwhile, seven in 10 Filipinos who believe the accusation said China should be held accountable for the spread of the virus globally.

The SWS poll was based on a probability-based survey conducted using telephone interviews of 1,555 adult Filipinos, 18 years old and above, nationwide.Ding Cervantes

SWS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Public told to report neighbors with COVID-19 as cops prepare to go house-to-house
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
“Now that the government is easing quarantine restrictions to balance public health with the need to reopen the economy,...
Headlines
fbfb
Days after ABS-CBN shutdown, Duterte celebrates ‘dismantling the oligarchy’
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 12 hours ago
"That's why, for me, if I die, if my plane crashes, putangina. I am very happy. You know why? I said, without declaring martial...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 57,545; deaths at 1,603
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The country has been seeing another surge in coronavirus infections since June 1 when the national government began easing...
Headlines
fbfb
Insisting on ABS-CBN's debunked 'violations' is disinformation from Congress — nat'l network
By Franco Luna | 13 hours ago
Days after the passage of the controversial Anti-Terror Bill and the junking of ABS-CBN's franchise bid, public furor over...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: I have no agenda to kill Moros
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has assured Muslim Filipinos that he is not out to kill them in the wake of fears that they are...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Enrollment in public schools ends today
By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Parents have until today to enroll their children in public schools for the upcoming school year that would begin on Aug....
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte: I destroyed oligarchs without martial law
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
President Duterte on Monday boasted about successfully fighting oligarchs head-on without the need to impose military ru...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
More hospitals nearing full capacity
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Most hospitals in Metro Manila, Cebu City and Iloilo have almost reached their full bed capacity for coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
US won’t tolerate Chinese ‘maritime empire’
By Pia Lee Brago | 1 hour ago
The United States says it will no longer tolerate China’s actions aimed at building a “maritime empire”...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Metro Manila likely to stay under GCQ; ECQ for Cebu City
By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
Metro Manila is likely to remain under general community quarantine and Cebu City under the strictest enhanced community quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with