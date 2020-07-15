PHILSTAR VIDEOS
The poll, conducted from July 3 to 6, indicated that 61 percent believe the accusation of other countries that China did not immediately share information on COVID-19 to the world, such as the severity of the disease and the number of deaths because of this virus.
STR/AFP
China withheld COVID-19 info — SWS poll
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - July 15, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Three out of five Filipinos believe that China withheld information on COVID-19 from the world, the latest survey by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed.

The poll, conducted from July 3 to 6, indicated that 61 percent believe the accusation of other countries that China did not immediately share information on COVID-19 to the world, such as the severity of the disease and the number of deaths because of this virus.

Of the 61 percent who expressed the opinion, 28 percent “strongly believe” and 33 percent “somewhat believe” the accusation.

Twenty-three percent said they do not believe – composed of 13 percent “somewhat not believe” and 10 percent “strongly not believe.”

This resulted in a net belief score of +38, classified by the SWS as “very strong.”

Fifteen percent of Filipinos were undecided on the matter.

SWS noted the net belief scores were “very strong” in all areas. It was highest in the Visayas (+43), followed by Metro Manila (+41), Mindanao (+38) and balance Luzon (+35).

Meanwhile, seven in 10 Filipinos who believe the accusation said China should be held accountable for the spread of the virus globally.

The SWS poll was based on a probability-based survey conducted using telephone interviews of 1,555 adult Filipinos, 18 years old and above, nationwide.Ding Cervantes

