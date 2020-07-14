Most Filipinos believe China held back info on COVID-19 from the world — survey

MANILA, Philippines — Three out of five Filipinos are of the consensus that China withheld information from the international community when the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) first emerged in Wuhan in December, new survey data suggests.

The belief that China could have shared more information on the COVID-19 outbreak is a sentiment most Filipinos, around 61% of them, interviewed by the Social Weather Stations seem to share.

According to SWS, the July 2020 National Mobile Phone asked participants: “How much do you believe the accusation of other countries that China did not immediately share their information on COVID-19 to the world, such as the severity of the disease and the number of deaths in China because of this virus?"

Of the 61% who voiced their agreement with the statement, 28% strongly believed it while 33% somewhat believed it. The remaining 23% did not believe it—with 13% somewhat feeling this way while 10% were in strong disagreement—while 15% were undecided.

This, while 7 out of 10 of those who believe the accusation, or 77% agreed that “China should be held accountable for not immediately sharing their information on COVID-19 to the world.”

The survey interviewed 1,555 adult Filipinos via mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing with sampling error margins of ±2% for national percentages, ±6% for Metro Manila, and ±5 for Balance Luzon, ±5% Visayas, and ±5% in Mindanao.

As Beijing claims to assist the Philippines against COVID-19, it also launched and still maintains two research stations on Fiery Cross (Kagitingan) and Subi Reefs in Spratly Islands, areas that Manila claims and is part of what it calls the West Philippine Sea.

Though Beijing's press releases boast of an overall victory against the new pathogen, the international community has long cast doubt on its transparency in its handling of the situation, with some implying that China doctored false statistics to cover up its progress or lack thereof.

US Senator Ben Sasse (R-Nebraska) has called Beijing's numbers "garbage propaganda," saying, "This much is painfully obvious: The Chinese Communist Party has lied, is lying, and will continue to lie about coronavirus to protect the regime."

Despite questions about China's transparency over the coronavirus, scientists agree that there is no proof that the virus was made in a lab in China as a fringe conspiracy theory claims.

At one public address to the nation, the chief executive made it a point to praise China's president, both for China's help to the Philippines on the COVID-19 pandemic and for his supposedly decisive response to the new pathogen when the outbreak started in China's Hubei province.