Batanes only area under Signal No. 1 due to ‘Carina’

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Carina may weaken into a low pressure area between Tuesday and Wednesday morning but it will still dampen parts of Northern Luzon, weather forecasters said.

The center of “Carina” was last seen 95 kilometers west northwest of Basco, Batanes packing maximum sustained winds of 45 km per hour and gusts of up to 55 kph. It is heading northwest at 25 kph.

PAGASA said the tropical depression is expected to turn northward while approaching the Bashi Channel and the southern portion of Taiwan.

Only Batanes is placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1. Residents of the province will experience winds between 30 and 60 kph or intermittent rains within 36 hours.

“Carina” will bring scattered light to moderate rains with at times heavy rainshowers over Batanes, Babuyan Islands and Ilocos Norte.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers.

PAGASA also advised those with small seacrafts not to venture out over the seaboards of Northern Luzon due to moderate to rough seas.

Forecast position

Wednesday morning: 325 km north northwest of Basco, Batanes

— Gaea Katreena Cabico