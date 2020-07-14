Carina dumps rain over Luzon

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical depression Carina, the country’s third tropical cyclone this year and first weather disturbance this month, dumped rain over most parts of Luzon yesterday as it moved toward extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised tropical cyclone wind signal No. 1 over Batanes, Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan, Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Lal-lo, Gattaran and Baggao as of 5 p.m.

PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said areas under signal No. 1 would continue to experience heavy rains and occasional gusty winds in the next 24 hours.

Estareja warned residents of these areas against possible flooding and landslides that may occur during heavy or prolonged rain.

Although Carina was not forecast to intensify in the next 24 hours, the weather bureau is not ruling out the possibility of a landfall over extreme Northern Luzon.

“The center of the tropical depression was forecast to move northwestward toward the Luzon Strait, passing roughly 100 kilometers off the northeastern tip of Luzon and near Babuyan Islands and Batanes,” PAGASA said.

“However, accounting for the forecast track probability cone, a landfall scenario over these areas remains a possibility,” it said.

Meanwhile, the weather disturbance will continue to bring scattered to widespread, and moderate to heavy, rains over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga and Ilocos Norte until Tuesday.

Scattered light to moderate to at times heavy rains will persist over Central Luzon and the rest of Northern Luzon.

Metro Manila also experienced scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to Carina yesterday.

“Our southwest monsoon is weak so we don’t expect heavy rains over the western section of Luzon,” Estareja said.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the center of Carina was spotted at 165 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, packing winds of 45 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It was forecast to move west northwest at a speed of 15 kph.

Estareja said the center of Carina was forecast to be at 20 kilometers south southwest of Basco, Batanes this morning.

By tomorrow morning, it is expected to weaken into a low-pressure area as it moves toward the eastern section of Taiwan.

“Carina will no longer have a direct effect on any part of the country by Wednesday, apart from cloudy skies and light rains over Batanes,” Estareja said.