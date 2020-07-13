PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Satellite imagery courtesy of the Japanese Meteorological Agency shows Tropical Depression Carina over the northern part of the Philippines.
RAMBB
Live updates: Tropical Depression Carina
(Philstar.com) - July 13, 2020 - 12:18pm

Tropical Depression Carina — the third typhoon to hit the Philippines this year — might make a landfall over extreme northern Luzon, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

The weather disturbance is forecast to weaken into a low pressure area by Wednesday.

Follow our updates on "Carina" here.

 

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cayetano: We were fair to ABS-CBN
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Amid the flak, Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano yesterday called on the general public to be more circumspect in their opinion...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF: MGCQ in Metro possible
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila may be eased if local governments can act swiftly to contain coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
5 hours ago
Headlines
Robredo to Roque: Lawmakers should represent views of constituents
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday disagreed with presidential spokesman Harry Roque that the junking of ABS-CBN’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Mild COVID cases discouraged from home quarantine
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The government is now discouraging home quarantine for persons with mild cases of coronavirus disease 2019 and those who are...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
5 hours ago
LPA off Cagayan now Tropical Depression Carina
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
(Updated) The tropical depression was given a local name “Carina”—the third tropical cyclone for 2020.
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
PNP wants local laws mandating face masks
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
The Philippine National Police is urging local government units nationwide to pass ordinances requiring residents to wear...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Phishing top cybercrime during quarantine
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
Online sexual exploitation of children or OSEC is no longer the number one cybercrime violation committed in the country during...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Palace: At 75, Duterte’s physical health at 88%
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte’s physical health is at 88 percent, Malacañang said over the weekend, as it revealed that the...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Philippines says South China Sea ruling ‘non-negotiable’
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
On the fourth anniversary of the South China Sea ruling, the Philippines yesterday stressed that the unanimous award in favor...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with