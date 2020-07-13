Satellite imagery courtesy of the Japanese Meteorological Agency shows Tropical Depression Carina over the northern part of the Philippines.
Live updates: Tropical Depression Carina
(Philstar.com) - July 13, 2020 - 12:18pm
Tropical Depression Carina — the third typhoon to hit the Philippines this year — might make a landfall over extreme northern Luzon, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.
The weather disturbance is forecast to weaken into a low pressure area by Wednesday.
Follow our updates on "Carina" here.
