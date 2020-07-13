More than 500 media workers slam House's killing of ABS-CBN franchise bid

MANILA, Philippines — History will not be kind to the lawmakers who rejected ABS-CBN’s franchise bid, members of the Philippine media industry said as they slammed their “unjust and cruel” decision that put at risk the jobs of thousands of their colleagues.
In a statement released Monday, at least 587 journalists, editors and media workers stood in unity with thousands of their colleagues at ABS-CBN who are at risk of losing their jobs — amid a pandemic — due to the Congress’ vote to deny the network a fresh franchise.
“One media outfit shut down because of the whims and trivialities of those in power is one too many, especially at a time when the public needs credible and independently verified information to make informed choices,” they said.
“The role of a journalist in a democratic society is to keep the people well-informed to allow them to be free and self-governing, not to serve as any administration’s publicist,” they added.
By a vote of an overwhelming majority of 70, House lawmakers adopted its Technical Working Group’s recommendation to reject ABS-CBN’s bid for a fresh 25-year legislative franchise, in what journalists and media advocates branded as a direct assault to press freedom.
ABS-CBN's shut down comes as the government grapples with rising COVID-19 infections in the country and amid the looming implementation of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, that lawyers and groups warned infringes on people's rights.
A huge attack on press freedom
The media workers said that the lawmakers' vote “sounds the death knell to a credible source of news and a huge attack on press freedom in the country.”
“In denying the network of a franchise, the 70 lawmakers clearly want to treat the press as a propaganda machine that will serve their political interests, embellish their image, and parrot their spin,” they added.
Lawmakers put on their hearing's agenda ABS-CBN’s supposed “biased reporting” on its 12th session last week, and some of them took time to air their grievances against the network's reportage in issues involving them. This is one the issues the solons raised against the network’s bid for franchise, despite Congress having no business in dictating editorial decisions of a media entity.
House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano insisted that the decision of the House panel to deny ABS-CBN another 25-year franchise was not an issue of press freedom.
"For those who continue to push the Freedom of the Press card, Congress is not stifling the right of any journalist, host, commentator, talent, or employee of ABSCBN — or any Filipino for that matter — from criticizing the government," Cayetano said in statement Monday.
The Palace insisted Friday that the lawmakers’ vote “is the decision of the people,” but a Social Weather Station poll, issued two days later, showed that four out of five Filipinos believe that the House should renew ABS-CBN’s franchise.
The same survey also showed that 56% of Filipinos also believe that the non-renewal of the network’s franchise is a “major blow to press freedom,” despite the Palace and House leadership’s assertion that press freedom has nothing to do with ABS-CBN’s bid.
The group of media workers vowed that history “will surely be cruel” to the 70 lawmakers who voted against the network that was last shut down during the dictatorship of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr.
“The only ‘historic’ deed they were able to accomplish is to make the chamber a pawn for carrying out a personal vendetta,” they said.
“Victory came easy for the forces that conspired to bring down ABS-CBN. But the rehabilitation of the image of those condemned by history won't, as it will be fraught with the collective wrath of a people who live by democracy and the rule of law,” they added.
ABS-CBN Corp. stopped broadcasting on its TV and radio stations on May 5, 2020 after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order. The network's franchise had lapsed on May 4 without action by the House of Representatives.
Reporters covering the Senate on Sunday say the decision by a House panel to reject ABS-CBN's application for a new franchise "showed us that these lawmakers have become a heavy burden, a compounder of problems, and a worsener of woes to our already suffering nation."
They cite the potential loss of thousands of jobs while the country is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and say that the "serious economic repercussions" of the network shutdown are already being felt.
"The call of some lawmakers for Filipinos to move on is insensitive and an insult to the intelligence of the people," they also say.
The Freelance Writers' Guild of the Philippines condemns the House of Representatives' decision to junk ABS-CBN Corp.'s application for a new franchise, calling it "a threat against democracy and an assault on the livelihood of thousands of workers."
In a statement, the guild said its members "sympathize with our writer colleagues, reporters, producers, directors, staff, employees, as well as third party contractual workers of the beleaguered media institution who are bound to lose their jobs, and whose incomes their families rely on."
It adds that "with this shutdown, not only are millions of Filipinos deprived of access to information, they are now deprived of access to information during this pandemic — information that will help them fully understand and cope with the crisis, and survive."
"We, the FWGP, join those who have raised their voices condemning the House of Representatives’ non-renewal of the ABS-CBN franchise. We commit to be among the guardians of democracy, using our voices and our words to speak out against tyranny and corruption. As citizens of this nation, we hold those in power accountable."
The denial of ABS-CBN's franchise is a press freedom issue, the Cebu Citizens-Press Council stresses in a statement.
"People who disagree with the House committee decision of July 10 would not be invoking vigorously the Constitution’s guarantee of press freedom if the public hearings on the franchise bills were limited to non-compliance of government regulations. The House committee looked into ABS-CBN’s alleged media bias, breach of journalism standards, and political meddling, making the exercise of press freedom part of the charges," it says.
"The House has closed down a media and business establishment for alleged violations of journalism standards. And it imposed the death penalty, so to speak, instead of the usual warning and fine. A dangerous and scary precedent for the news media," the local press council also says.
"How can this not be a press freedom issue?"
The UST Department of Communication and Media Studies releases a statement, expressing their collective indignation and outrage over the decision of the Congress to deny ABS-CBN’s application for a legislative franchise.
"This is the second time for ABS-CBN to be shut down by enemies of freedom. After a hiatus imposed by Martial Law, it roared back to life after the 1986 People Power revolt and the restoration of democracy," the department says.
"We eagerly await ABS-CBN’s return to the airwaves and along with it, the return of our freedoms," it adds.
