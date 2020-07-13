More than 500 media workers slam House's killing of ABS-CBN franchise bid

MANILA, Philippines — History will not be kind to the lawmakers who rejected ABS-CBN’s franchise bid, members of the Philippine media industry said as they slammed their “unjust and cruel” decision that put at risk the jobs of thousands of their colleagues.

In a statement released Monday, at least 587 journalists, editors and media workers stood in unity with thousands of their colleagues at ABS-CBN who are at risk of losing their jobs — amid a pandemic — due to the Congress’ vote to deny the network a fresh franchise.

“One media outfit shut down because of the whims and trivialities of those in power is one too many, especially at a time when the public needs credible and independently verified information to make informed choices,” they said.

“The role of a journalist in a democratic society is to keep the people well-informed to allow them to be free and self-governing, not to serve as any administration’s publicist,” they added.

READ: Filipino journalists up in arms over Congress’ killing of ABS-CBN franchise bid

By a vote of an overwhelming majority of 70, House lawmakers adopted its Technical Working Group’s recommendation to reject ABS-CBN’s bid for a fresh 25-year legislative franchise, in what journalists and media advocates branded as a direct assault to press freedom.

ABS-CBN's shut down comes as the government grapples with rising COVID-19 infections in the country and amid the looming implementation of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, that lawyers and groups warned infringes on people's rights.

A huge attack on press freedom

The media workers said that the lawmakers' vote “sounds the death knell to a credible source of news and a huge attack on press freedom in the country.”

“In denying the network of a franchise, the 70 lawmakers clearly want to treat the press as a propaganda machine that will serve their political interests, embellish their image, and parrot their spin,” they added.

Lawmakers put on their hearing's agenda ABS-CBN’s supposed “biased reporting” on its 12th session last week, and some of them took time to air their grievances against the network's reportage in issues involving them. This is one the issues the solons raised against the network’s bid for franchise, despite Congress having no business in dictating editorial decisions of a media entity.

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano insisted that the decision of the House panel to deny ABS-CBN another 25-year franchise was not an issue of press freedom.

"For those who continue to push the Freedom of the Press card, Congress is not stifling the right of any journalist, host, commentator, talent, or employee of ABSCBN — or any Filipino for that matter — from criticizing the government," Cayetano said in statement Monday.

RELATED: Zarate: Congress has duty to uphold press freedom, no power to dictate news content

The Palace insisted Friday that the lawmakers’ vote “is the decision of the people,” but a Social Weather Station poll, issued two days later, showed that four out of five Filipinos believe that the House should renew ABS-CBN’s franchise.

The same survey also showed that 56% of Filipinos also believe that the non-renewal of the network’s franchise is a “major blow to press freedom,” despite the Palace and House leadership’s assertion that press freedom has nothing to do with ABS-CBN’s bid.

The group of media workers vowed that history “will surely be cruel” to the 70 lawmakers who voted against the network that was last shut down during the dictatorship of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

RELATED: List of lawmakers who voted for and against ABS-CBN franchise renewal

“The only ‘historic’ deed they were able to accomplish is to make the chamber a pawn for carrying out a personal vendetta,” they said.

“Victory came easy for the forces that conspired to bring down ABS-CBN. But the rehabilitation of the image of those condemned by history won't, as it will be fraught with the collective wrath of a people who live by democracy and the rule of law,” they added.