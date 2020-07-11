PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy are seen in this file photo.
The STAR/Joven Cagande
PNPA suspends activities for new class after death of two cadets
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - July 11, 2020 - 3:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, chief of the Philippine National Police, on Saturday ordered the temporary suspension of all activities for new cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy following the death of a female cadet earlier.

Cadet Fourth Class Jiary Jasen Papa had reportedly collapsed early Saturday morning due to electrolyte imbalance and was subsequently rushed to the QualiMed Hospital in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, where she was declared dead around 4:30 a.m.

“Since two deaths of new cadets were recorded in the past three (3) days, all activities for the members of the PNPA Class of 2024 will be suspended until further evaluation and assessment,” the PNP said in a statement.

The other plebe reported dead the same week for health reasons is Cadet Fourth Class Kenneth Ross Alvarado, who succumbed to a heat stroke on Wednesday evening.

Gamboa has since ordered the PNPA administration to submit the results of its investigation and inquiry concerning the late cadets.

The affected class has 306 newly-acquired cadets consisting of 254 males and 52 females, according to the PNP Public Information Office.

ARCHIE GAMBOA PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE ACADEMY PNP PNPA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
List of lawmakers who voted for and against ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
A list of all the lawmakers who voted against denying ABS-CBN's franchise renewal.
Headlines
fbfb
Marcoleta: No chance for ABS-CBN to get new franchise, not even in 2022
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 22 hours ago
There is no chance for ABS-CBN Corp. to secure a fresh 25-year license even if the company files a new franchise bill in 2022,...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Deeply hurt’ ABS-CBN to continue public service
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Media giant ABS-CBN Corp. vowed to find ways to continue its mission of “being in the service of the Filipino,”...
Headlines
fbfb
‘A sword of Damocles over Philippines mass media’
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Senators slammed the voting at the House of Representatives denying ABS-CBN’s application for the renewal of its franchise...
Headlines
fbfb
House panel denies ABS-CBN franchise
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
(Updated) An overwhelming 70 legislators at the House of Representatives followed through President Rodrigo Duterte's threats...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
9 minutes ago
Philippines sees highest single-day COVID-19 recoveries as infections surpass 54,000
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 minutes ago
More than 12.1 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 551,000 deaths, have been logged globally by the World Health...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Groups march to CHR to protest ABS-CBN franchise denial, looming anti-terror law
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
"The loss of a major network has inevitably left millions of Filipinos in the dark, especially those in far-flung areas with...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
House panel rejects new franchise for ABS-CBN
By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
The House of Representatives yesterday rejected the franchise renewal application of ABS-CBN, putting an end to its flagship...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
DTI starts releasing COVID loans for small businesses
By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
The financing arm of the Department of Trade and Industry has started the release of loans to help micro and small enterprises...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
DOH reports 42 COVID deaths, highest in 3 months
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
With 42 new deaths yesterday, the Department of Health has documented the highest number of fatalities from coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with