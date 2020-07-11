PNPA suspends activities for new class after death of two cadets

MANILA, Philippines — Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, chief of the Philippine National Police, on Saturday ordered the temporary suspension of all activities for new cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy following the death of a female cadet earlier.

Cadet Fourth Class Jiary Jasen Papa had reportedly collapsed early Saturday morning due to electrolyte imbalance and was subsequently rushed to the QualiMed Hospital in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, where she was declared dead around 4:30 a.m.

“Since two deaths of new cadets were recorded in the past three (3) days, all activities for the members of the PNPA Class of 2024 will be suspended until further evaluation and assessment,” the PNP said in a statement.

The other plebe reported dead the same week for health reasons is Cadet Fourth Class Kenneth Ross Alvarado, who succumbed to a heat stroke on Wednesday evening.

Gamboa has since ordered the PNPA administration to submit the results of its investigation and inquiry concerning the late cadets.

The affected class has 306 newly-acquired cadets consisting of 254 males and 52 females, according to the PNP Public Information Office.