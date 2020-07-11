Philippines sees highest single-day COVID-19 recoveries as infections surpass 54,000

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:12 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,387 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the country's total caseload to 54,222.

Of these, there are still 38,813 total active cases, which account for the net of reported recoveries and deaths.

918 of the newly reported infections are fresh cases (test results released to patients within the last three days), while the remaining 469 were classified late (released to patients four days ago or more).

This week saw 12,392 additional infections on top of the 41,830 recorded as of last Saturday — the most reported in a single week so far.

The death toll has reached 1,372 after the Health department announced 12 more mortalities of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a record 807 additional survivors brought the local COVID-19 recovery count to 14,037.

This marks the second time that the single-day recovery record was broken this week after 489 survivors were announced on Sunday.

This week also saw the most recoveries reported in a single week, thus far, locally at 2,453 in total based on the Health department data.

More than 12.1 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 551,000 deaths, have been logged globally by the World Health Organization in its latest situation report.