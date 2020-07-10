Remains of 49 OFWs from Saudi Arabia finally home

MANILA, Philippines — The remains of 49 Overseas Filipino Workers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia arrived in the country on Friday, the Department of Labor and Employment said.

Reports said the cargo plane carrying the bodies arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at around 10:30 a.m. Twenty of them died due to the coronavirus disease while 29 died from natural causes.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello, in a statement, said that 32 of the OFWs are from Damman while 17 were from Riyadh.

Bello also apologized for the delay in transporting them home, “owing to the lockdowns and strenuous processes that we have to undergo for their return.”

He added that they will work on bringing back home remains of OFWs from Jeddah and other parts of the region.

The overseas Filipino community in Saudi Arabia is the biggest in the Middle East and one of the largest in the world.

Bello said the government will also fly home the remains of other Filipinos not just from the Middle East, if needed.

The DOLE chief added: “As we grieve with the families left behind by all our OFW heroes, including those already buried overseas and those flown home ahead, we give our highest respects and gratitude for their heroic sacrifices for the country.”

The Saudi government earlier gave the Philippines until July 4 to fly home the remains of the OFWs, but Bello said that they had to ask for an extension due to documentary requirements and in adherence to health protocols.

Data from the Department of Foreign Affairs showed that as of July 9, there are 8,792 confirmed COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad. Fatality count is at 592, while 5,254 have recovered and were discharged from medical facilities. — Kristine Joy Patag with report from The STAR/Alexis Romero