PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A worker (L) takes the temperature and sprays disinfectant for a passenger on a jeepney in Manila on July 6, 2020, after thousands of jeepneys hit the road again after over three months since they were forced to stop operation amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
No new deaths reported as COVID-19 tally in Philippines hits 51,754
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2020 - 4:48pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 5:39 p.m.) — Confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in the Philippines increased to 51,754 Thursday after the Department of Health reported 1,395 infections. 

Broken down, 1,184 were patients who tested positive for the virus within the last three days, while 211 were people who tested positive from at least four days earlier.

Metro Manila accounted for majority of the “fresh” cases with 390, followed by Central Visayas with 243. Sixty-seven of these cases were from repatriates, while the remaining 484 were from other regions. 

Meanwhile, 53 of the “late” cases were from the capital region, while 47 were from Central Visayas. Other regions accounted for 108 of these cases, while repatriates accounted for only three cases.

The day before, the Philippines hit a troubling milestone of crossing 50,000 infections after the DOH logged 2,539 cases—the highest single-day increase reported in the country. This came after the national government eased restrictions on movement and allowed the resumption of more businesses. 

The Philippines’ caseload is the second highest in Southeast Asia, behind Indonesia with over 68,000 cases.

Zero deaths 

No additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday. The fatality count remained at 1,314. 

The DOH also logged 225 additional COVID-19 survivors. This raised the total number of recoveries to 12,813. 

To date, the number of active cases in the country stood at 37,627.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the nation’s health system is able to cope with the increased number of infections. 

The country has so far tested 825,139 people in the Philippines. Currently, there are 83 laboratories processing coronavirus samples nationwide. 

Around 12.04 million people across the globe have been afflicted by COVID-19 and more than 549,000 of this number resulted in death.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Framers of the Constitution join legal challenge against Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
In less than a week since the Palace announced the signing of the law, the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 now faces at least six...
Headlines
fbfb
‘ABS-CBN successfully defends franchise bid’
By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
Television giant ABS-CBN has successfully justified its bid for franchise renewal before the House of Representatives, proponents...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: House concludes ABS-CBN franchise hearing
By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
Get updates as we await the decision on one of the country's top broadcast networks, which sparked concern on press free...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID spike due to community transmission – DOH
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
Community transmission is now primarily driving the increase in coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases in the country,...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG calls for ordinances to jail quarantine violators
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government is urging local governments to pass resolutions punishing quarantine violators...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
44 minutes ago
Declaration of communist rebels as terrorists up to court, not Duterte — Lacson
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 44 minutes ago
The proscription of the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing the New People's Army was previously up for...
Headlines
fbfb
45 minutes ago
PNP chief warns checkpoint personnel: Be courteous, follow ethical doctrine or action will be taken
By Franco Luna | 45 minutes ago
"This is a fair warning to all the Regional Directors and their personnel on QCPs, if we continue to receive reports about...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Palawan hailed world’s ‘best island’ anew
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
Palawan has regained its “Best Island in the World” title from the readers of the international travel magazine,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
'We're very challenged': DOH says blood supply nearing critical level amid COVID-19 crisis
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has limited the conduct of blood...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Hontiveros to gov't: Rethink militaristic, police-centered strategy vs COVID-19
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
"We need to remind the government to treat the COVID-19 crisis as a health crisis...the numbers are alarming and clearly,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with