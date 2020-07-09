PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle speaks during a thanksgiving mass for his ministry. He is moving to Vatican to lead the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.
Manila Cathedral/Patrick Dominick Romero
Pope Francis appoints Cardinal Tagle to Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue
(Philstar.com) - July 9, 2020 - 10:55am

MANILA, Philippines — The Vatican on Wednesday announced that Pope Francis has appointed Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle to the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue.

The council "is responsible for promoting mutual understanding, respect, and collaboration between Catholics and followers of other religious traditions; encouraging the study of religions; and promoting the formation of persons dedicated to dialogue," the Vatican said in a press release.

It does not, however, handle Christian-Jewish relations as this falls under the purview of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity.

Tagle was appointed to the council with several other cardinals and bishops.

Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso Guixot sits as the council's president, and has done so since May 2019, according to the Vatican.

Pontifical Councils form part of the Roman Curia, which is the organization responsible for assisting the pope in the governing and overseeing of the Catholic Church.

The remaining Pontifical Councils oversee the following:

Pope Francis on May 2 appointed Tagle as Cardinal-Bishop, the highest rank in the Catholic Church's College of Cardinals.

The appointment was made public just months after the former Archbishop of Manila vacated his local post to head the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples in Vatican City.

Tagle is both the only Asian and the youngest, at 62 years old, among the 11 present Cardinal Bishops.

They are responsible for coordinating, as needed, 223 cardinals around the world.

Of these cardinals, 122 are below the age of 80 and are eligible to elect the Pope as "Cardinal Electors." — Bella Perez-Rubio

LUIS ANTONIO CARDINAL TAGLE
