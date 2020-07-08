PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Quezon City Hall
QC Government
QC to conduct contact tracing, testing after Belmonte's positive COVID-19 test
(Philstar.com) - July 8, 2020 - 9:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit will conduct contact tracing and swab tests on people who may have come into contact with Mayor Joy Belmonte and two other city employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Dr. Rolly Cruz, head of the QCESU, said the unit is "currently doing contact tracing on all those who had direct contact with the mayor in the last few days."

City employees, especially those on the 3rd and 14th floors of Quezon City Hall, who have had contact with Belmonte and the others will take swab tests.

Visitors will also be tested, Cruz said.

"Employees who will be tested need to undergo home quarantine until results are released as part of protocol," he also said. Test results are expected to be available within three days.

Although parts of city hall will be disinfected, operations will not be hampered, the city government also said.

Belmonte will be working from home and "will continue to discharge her duties and functions as the mayor even under quarantine through various alternative work arrangements implemented by the national government," the city government also said.

Belmonte announced on Wednesday morning that she had tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic.

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.

JOY BELMONTE QUEZON CITY QUEZON CITY HALL EMPLOYEES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH apologizes for mistakenly identifying emerging COVID-19 hotspots in Metro Manila
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The Department of Health issued an apology Monday night hours after it mistakenly announced that four cities in Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
Dela Rosa says US embassy offered to fix his cancelled visa
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 9 hours ago
"Well, I didn't want to say it, but to be honest, to be frank with you, the US called me after President [Rodrigo] Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
WATCH: Duterte tells communists 'you are terrorists because I declared you to be one'
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 14 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte claimed he spent most of his days as president trying to connect to communists to arrive at a peaceful...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Philippines cannot 'gamble' with COVID-19 like US, Brazil have
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday called his American and Brazilian counterparts, Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro, brave...
Headlines
fbfb
Dela Rosa lashes out: Dissolve gov't if you don't trust them, let rights groups run country
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
"Fine, let’s dissolve it all, even the government if we don’t trust them. If you do not trust the PNP numbers,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
38 minutes ago
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines breach 50,000 with biggest daily jump
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 38 minutes ago
The Philippines has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, behind Indonesia which has declared over...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
SC: Constitutional Commission notes say release of president's health condition up to his office
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The tribunal also took note that Constitutional Commission deliberations showed that the “state of health or analysis...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Sotto on ABS-CBN franchise hearings: Government should not meddle in editorial content
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
Despite his public championing of the embattled network's cause, Sotto in May abstained from voting on a Senate resolution...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
LGUs urged to pass ordinance punishing quarantine violators with imprisonment
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
The interior department has urged local governments to pass resolutions punishing quarantine violators with imprisonment as...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Framers of the Constitution join legal challenge against Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
In less than a week since the Palace announced the signing of the law, the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 now faces at least six...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with