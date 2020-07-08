QC to conduct contact tracing, testing after Belmonte's positive COVID-19 test

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit will conduct contact tracing and swab tests on people who may have come into contact with Mayor Joy Belmonte and two other city employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Dr. Rolly Cruz, head of the QCESU, said the unit is "currently doing contact tracing on all those who had direct contact with the mayor in the last few days."

City employees, especially those on the 3rd and 14th floors of Quezon City Hall, who have had contact with Belmonte and the others will take swab tests.

Visitors will also be tested, Cruz said.

"Employees who will be tested need to undergo home quarantine until results are released as part of protocol," he also said. Test results are expected to be available within three days.

Although parts of city hall will be disinfected, operations will not be hampered, the city government also said.

Belmonte will be working from home and "will continue to discharge her duties and functions as the mayor even under quarantine through various alternative work arrangements implemented by the national government," the city government also said.

Belmonte announced on Wednesday morning that she had tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic.

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.