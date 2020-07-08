PHILSTAR VIDEOS
This satellite image shows Jolo, Sulu.
Google Maps
Nine cops involved in Jolo shooting now at Camp Crame
(Philstar.com) - July 8, 2020 - 11:58am

MANILA, Philippines — The nine non-commissioned police officers of the Jolo Municipal Police Station implicated in the shooting incident in Jolo, Sulu arrived in Camp Crame on Wednesday to ensure their availability to face investigation by the National Bureau of Investigation, the national police told reporters.

According to the Philippine National Police public information office, Police Brig. Gen. Manuel Abu, Regional Director of Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region was ordered to personally escort the nine to Camp Crame, where they remain under restrictive custody.

Four soldiers of the Philippine Army were gathering intelligence on suicide bombers linked to the Abu Sayyaf group last June 29 when they were supposedly stopped and later shot by the nine. The Philippine National Police has since retracted its initial claim that the incident was a "misencounter," now referring to it as a "shooting incident."

The nine have been identified as:

  • PSMS Abdelzhimar H Padjiri
  • PMSg Hanie U Baddiri
  • PSSg Iskandar I Susulan
  • PSSg Ernisar P Sappal
  • PCpl Sulki M Andaki
  • Pat Moh. Nur E Pasani
  • PSSg Almudzrin M Hadjaruddin
  • Pat Alkajal J Mandangan
  • Pat Rajiv G Putalan 

Abu and the nine landed in Manila at around 10 a.m. and arrived at the Office of the Chief Executive Senior Police Officer and were turned over to Police Col. Jerich Royales, Deputy Director for Operations of the Headquarters Support Service at 11 a.m., the office said.

Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, chief of the Philippine National Police, said that the incident would not affect the relationship shared by the two agencies, a claim corroborated by Dela Rosa. 

At Monday's press briefing, the police chief told reporters: "Let these developments be not hampered and overshadowed by the recent unfortunate incident in Jolo, Sulu that resulted in the death of two army officers and two enlisted personnel."

"Let me appeal to everyone to let the National Bureau of Investigation search for the truth surrounding the incident and let the wheel of justice prevails. Whoever needs to be held accountable will answer for it," he added. — Franco Luna

