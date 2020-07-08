PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Overseas Filipino workers flock to Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange on May 25, 2020.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
75,000 OFWs who lost jobs due to COVID-19 brought home — defense chief
(Philstar.com) - July 8, 2020 - 9:42am

MANILA, Philippines — More than 75,000 overseas Filipino workers displaced by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic have been brought home to their hometowns, defense chief Delfin Lorenzana said.

“Iyon naman sa ating mga overseas Filipinos—iyong dumarating galing sa ibang bansa na nawalan ng trabaho ay sa ngayon mayroon tayong naibalik sa mga probinsya na 75,895,” the chair of the National Task Force against COVID-19 said in a public briefing early Wednesday.

(For the overseas Filipinos who returned from other countries and have lost their jobs, around 75,895 of them have been sent to their home provinces.)

“So wala na tayong backlog ngayon,” he added.

(So we don’t have a backlog now.)

Lorenzana also said the government will repatriate over 5,000 Filipinos in Sabah, Malaysia.

“Ito pong barko natin na pumupunta ng Sabah ay every two weeks ay maghahakot nitong mga Pilipino na ‘to. Karamihan po sa kanila ay Tawi-Tawi, Basilan at saka Zamboanga at saka ‘yung iba naman sa ibang mga lugar,” he said.

(We have a boat that goes to Sabah every two weeks to pick up Filipinos. Most of them are from Tawi-Tawi, Basilan and Zamboanga. There are also others from other areas.)

The labor department earlier said around 400,000 OFWs were laid off in countries hit by COVID-19. It said some 188,473 OFWs received cash aid amounting to 188,473 from the government. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

