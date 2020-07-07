PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo shows Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Chairman Richard Gordon at a hearing on Thursday, March 5.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo
Gordon renews call for 'Doble Plaka' on motorcycles despite lack of plates
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2020 - 6:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Richard Gordon on Tuesday renewed his call for the immediate enforcement of the controversial Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act of 2019.

"The implementing rules and regulations of the law is already there, why is it still not enforced? These motorcycle-riding criminals will continue to commit these remorseless killings unless it is enforced; even the [enhanced community quarantine] did not stop them," he said.

RELATED: Riding someone else's motorcycle? Be ready to prove you're not a criminal

The law, which was met with protests and was ordered suspended by President Rodrigo Duterte in April 2019, requires a motorcycle owner — defined in the act as both the registered owner and "any person who has actual control and possession of motorcycle" — to have the registration transferred to their name within five days of acquisition.

Failure to transfer ownership is penalized by up to six years in prison or a fine of P20,000 to P50,000, or both.

It also requires motorycles to display their license plate number on the front of the unit, a provision that riders protested as being potentially unsafe.

The Land Transportation Office recently placed the implementation of this provision on hold due to the non-availability of the license plates and stickers which was aggravated by the pandemic.

Gordon, who chairs the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, said his office monitored 112 killings perpetrated by motorcycle-riding gunmen from January 1 to July 5.

"The latest of [these killings] were Executive Master Sergeant Arnold Paclibar in Sultan Kudarat and Aladdin Alon in Maguindanao. Both were killed while manning checkpoints in their areas on July 3," he said.

He also cited the killing of a 15-year-old girl in Ilocos Sur by motorcycle-riding gunmen on July 2.

"While motorcycle riders have been essential in keeping the economy going amid the pandemic, we cannot deny that there are criminals who make use of motorcycles to perpetrate crimes. This law will not only make it easier to catch up with these criminals, it would also protect law-abiding motorcycle owners," Gordon said.

There is no equivalent law for motorists driving cars that are not registered under their name. There are also no checkpoints — the Philippine National Police has an "Oplan Sita" for motorcyclists — specifically aimed at car drivers. 

This, even as the Ermita police station on Tuesday confirmed that gunmen aboard an SUV shot dead the chief inquest prosecutor of Manila City. 

'DOBLE PLAKA' LAW LAND TRANSPORTATION OFFICE MOTORCYCLE CRIME PREVENTION ACT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
As soon as SC opens, law professors fire petitions vs anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
“If this law will be allowed to take effect, it will legitimize wrongdoings, allow transgressions to constitutional...
Headlines
fbfb
Non-essential trips, tourism abroad now allowed — Palace
5 hours ago
"We cannot afford a second wave...as much as possible, the economy should stay open. I still believe we are still winning...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte emotional, not ill – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
President Duterte’s seemingly weak appearance during his visit to Zamboanga City last week was not health-related but...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases may breach 65,000 by end of July, 100,000 by end of August — UP researcher
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
While researchers predict an increase of around 25,000 COVID-19 infections from June to July, they now predict an increase...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR to investigate killing of teen who accused Ilocos Sur cops of rape
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
"We hold on to our police force’s commitment to 'serve and protect' our rights and, if needed, ensure accountability...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Gordon renews call for 'Doble Plaka' on motorcycles despite lack of plates
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
Sen. Richard Gordon on Tuesday renewed his call for the immediate enforcement of the controversial Motorcycle Crime Prevention...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Palace on calls to renew ABS-CBN franchise: Address appeal to Congress as Duterte remains 'neutral'
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Appeals to renew the franchise of broadcast giant ABS-CBN should be directed to Congress, Malacañang said Tuesday,...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
LIST: Salon, barbershop services allowed in GCQ, MGCQ areas
3 hours ago
These businesses must follow strict protocols on hand sanitation, wearing of face masks, face shields and gloves, and use...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
SC orders government: Answer legal challenges vs anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The four petitions, filed by lawmakers and law experts, also asked for the issuance of a temporary halt order against the...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Is the coronavirus airborne? DOH says there's ‘not enough’ proof
4 hours ago
The World Health Organization has long maintained that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus disease (COVID019), spreads...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with