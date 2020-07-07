PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Commuters at the MRT North Avenue station ride a bus after the MRT-3 line stopped its operations due to a cluster of coronavirus cases among its employees.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Despite Palace assurances of 'winning,' Filipinos unsure if worst of pandemic over
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2020 - 5:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Despite repeated administration claims that the country is winning the "war" against the coronavirus pandemic, Filipinos are split on whether the worst of it is behind us or has yet to come, new survey data suggests.

According to the Social Weather Stations mobile phone survey, 47% of Filipinos said that the worst of the outbreak is still coming, while 44% said that rock bottom was over and done with. 8% either did not have an answer or refused to sound off. 

RELATED: Record-high 43% of Filipinos expect their lives to worsen over next year — survey

The survey also found that belief that “the worst is yet to come” is highest in the Visayas, where Cebu City still remains under a strict enhanced community quarantine after a succession of case clusters led to government officials labelling it as the country's new COVID-19 epicenter. 

SWS noted in its report that sentiment across areas in GCQ and ECQ did not differ, saying: "Opinion about the Covid-19 crisis did not vary by quarantine status: 47% in both ECQ and GCQ areas said “the worst is yet to come”, while 45% in ECQ areas and 44% in GCQ areas said “the worst is behind us.'"

"Conversely, 5% of Canadians and 31% of Americans said “the worst is behind us”, compared to 44% of Filipinos with that view," it added. 

SWS' survey, which interviewed a "nationally-representative sample of 4,010 working-age Filipinos," made use of mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing. Its sampling error margins stood at ±2% for national percentages, ±6% for Metro Manila, ±2 for Balance Luzon, ±3% Visayas, and ±3% in Mindanao.

'Congratulations, Philippines!' 

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque last month congratulated the country for beating the prediction of experts from the University of the Philippines. A visibly elated Roque went so far as to pump his fist in the air in celebration, saying: "We beat the UP prediction po. We beat it. So congratulations, Philippines!"

He also said he would make the same remark in future hearings, even asserting at Tuesday's Laging Handa briefing: "I still believe we are still winning the fight vs COVID-19." 

SWS data contradict the prevailing narrative among public officials that rises in cases happen because of a lack of discipline among Filipinos.

One found that most Filipinos — 87% of respondents — are more afraid of getting and transmitting COVID-19 compared to any other pathogen in the past. Another found that four out of five Filipinos left the house at least once and at most thrice in the week before the survey was conducted. Respondents said they did so for essentials, mainly food.

Though Malacañang often trumpets flattering survey results—including approval ratings for President Duterte—it has also been careful to rebuff those that are not as flattering.

In response to a survey of 83% of Filipinos saying they were worse off, for instance, Roque said: "It should be 100% [because] all of us are having a hard time...that doesn't surprise us."

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESPERSON HARRY ROQUE SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
As soon as SC opens, law professors fire petitions vs anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
“If this law will be allowed to take effect, it will legitimize wrongdoings, allow transgressions to constitutional...
Headlines
fbfb
Non-essential trips, tourism abroad now allowed — Palace
4 hours ago
"We cannot afford a second wave...as much as possible, the economy should stay open. I still believe we are still winning...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte emotional, not ill – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Duterte’s seemingly weak appearance during his visit to Zamboanga City last week was not health-related but...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH apologizes for mistakenly identifying emerging COVID-19 hotspots in Metro Manila
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The Department of Health issued an apology Monday night hours after it mistakenly announced that four cities in Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases may breach 65,000 by end of July, 100,000 by end of August — UP researcher
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
While researchers predict an increase of around 25,000 COVID-19 infections from June to July, they now predict an increase...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 minutes ago
Gordon renews call for immediate enforcement of controversial motorcycle crime prevention law
2 minutes ago
Sen. Richard Gordon on Tuesday renewed his call for the immediate enforcement of the controversial Motorcycle Crime Prevention...
Headlines
fbfb
32 minutes ago
Palace on calls to renew ABS-CBN franchise: Address appeal to Congress as Duterte remains 'neutral'
By Alexis Romero | 32 minutes ago
Appeals to renew the franchise of broadcast giant ABS-CBN should be directed to Congress, Malacañang said Tuesday,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
LIST: Salon, barbershop services allowed in GCQ, MGCQ areas
1 hour ago
These businesses must follow strict protocols on hand sanitation, wearing of face masks, face shields and gloves, and use...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
SC orders government: Answer legal challenges vs anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The four petitions, filed by lawmakers and law experts, also asked for the issuance of a temporary halt order against the...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Is the coronavirus airborne? DOH says there's ‘not enough’ proof
3 hours ago
The World Health Organization has long maintained that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus disease (COVID019), spreads...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with