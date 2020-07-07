LIST: Salon, barbershop services allowed in GCQ, MGCQ areas

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s inter-agency task force has allowed salons and barbershops in areas under general community quarantine and modified GCQ to offer more services aside from basic haircutting, Malacañang said Tuesday.

In a briefing, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said salons and barbershops in GCQ areas are now permitted to do all haircutting and hair treatment services.

For salons and barbershops in MGCQ areas, the government allowed the following services:

All haircutting services

Hair treatment services

Nail care services

Basic facial care (make-up, eyelash extension, facial massage)

Basic personal care services (waxing, threading, shaving, foot spa, hand spa)

The operating capacity of such establishments in GCQ areas remains at 30% until June 15 but will increase to 50% starting July 16.

Meanwhile, salons and barbershops in MGCQ will be allowed to operate at a 75% capacity beginning July 16. The current operating capacity of these establishments is at 50%

These businesses must follow strict protocols on hand sanitation, wearing of face masks, face shields and gloves, and use of sterilized equipment, Roque said.

Barbershops and salons were initially permitted to reopen at a limited capacity on June 7 when the government began relaxing lockdowns nationwide.

The following areas are under GCQ:

Metro Manila

Lapu Lapu City

Mandaue City

Talisay City

Minglanilla

Consolacion

Ormoc City

Leyte

Benguet

Cavite

Rizal

The rest of the country is under MGCQ with the exception of Cebu City, which stays under enhanced community quarantine at least until July 15.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far infected 47,873 people in the Philippines, including 1,309 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico