A barber (R) cuts the hair of a customer at a barbershop as it reopened after closing due to the COVID-19 coronavirus in Quezon City, Manila on June 7, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
LIST: Salon, barbershop services allowed in GCQ, MGCQ areas
(Philstar.com) - July 7, 2020 - 4:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s inter-agency task force has allowed salons and barbershops in areas under general community quarantine and modified GCQ to offer more services aside from basic haircutting, Malacañang said Tuesday. 

In a briefing, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said salons and barbershops in GCQ areas are now permitted to do all haircutting and hair treatment services.

For salons and barbershops in MGCQ areas, the government allowed the following services:

  • All haircutting services
  • Hair treatment services
  • Nail care services
  • Basic facial care (make-up, eyelash extension, facial massage)
  • Basic personal care services (waxing, threading, shaving, foot spa, hand spa)

The operating capacity of such establishments in GCQ areas remains at 30% until June 15 but will increase to 50% starting July 16.

Meanwhile, salons and barbershops in MGCQ will be allowed to operate at a 75% capacity beginning July 16. The current operating capacity of these establishments is at 50%

These businesses must follow strict protocols on hand sanitation, wearing of face masks, face shields and gloves, and use of sterilized equipment, Roque said. 

Barbershops and salons were initially permitted to reopen at a limited capacity on June 7 when the government began relaxing lockdowns nationwide.

The following areas are under GCQ:

  • Metro Manila
  • Lapu Lapu City
  • Mandaue City
  • Talisay City
  • Minglanilla
  • Consolacion
  • Ormoc City
  • Leyte
  • Benguet
  • Cavite
  • Rizal

The rest of the country is under MGCQ with the exception of Cebu City, which stays under enhanced community quarantine at least until July 15.

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far infected 47,873 people in the Philippines, including 1,309  deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

