A train passenger has her body temperature taken before boarding a bus at a train station in Manila on July 7, 2020, after authorities suspended operation of one of the train lines after some of its staff tested positive of COVID -19 disease.
AFP/Miggy Hilario
COVID-19 case tally in Philippines hits 47,873 with 1,540 new infections
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2020 - 4:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines posted another worrying number of new daily infections—at 1,540—Tuesday, raising the country’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tally to over 47,000.

To date, COVID-19 has sickened 47,873 people in the Philippines since a case was first reported in late January.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 993 were classified as “fresh” or were detected in the last three days, while the other 547 were “late” or were part of the DOH’s department backlog.

The number of active cases stood at 34,178.

The Philippines has been seeing a renewed spike in COVID-19 infections after the country further eased community quarantine measures nationwide. Only Cebu City in Central Visayas remains under enhanced community quarantine at least until July 15. 

Eleven hospitals in Metro Manila—the epicenter of the nation's outbreak—reported that all of their COVID-19 beds were occupied.

The number of recovered patients, meanwhile, reached 12,386 after 201 more people have survived the disease.

But six new deaths were recorded, raising the fatality count to 1,309.

An international group of scientists said authorities to recognize the coronavirus can spread through the air far beyond the two meters urged in physical distancing guidelines.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 537,000 people out of the over 11.59  million people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

