Medical technologists are photographed inside a mobile testing unit in Quezon City on July 1, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Philippines logs 294 more COVID-19 cases as tally climbs to 38,805
(Philstar.com) - July 2, 2020 - 5:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — The nation’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tally reached 38,805 Thursday after the Department of Health reported 294 new infections.

Of the additional figure, 52 were detected in the last three days, while 242 were part of the agency’s validation backlog.

The DOH also added 235 to the tally of recoveries, which stood at 10,673.

However, four more people died from COVID-19. This raised the national death toll to 1,274.

Some 680,230 people have been so far tested for coronavirus in the country, latest figure from DOH showed.

Coronavirus hotspot Cebu City will remain under the strictest enhanced community quarantine until June 15, while Metro Manila will stay under general community quarantine.

COVID-19, which originated in China late last year, has already infected over 10.65 million people worldwide, killing over 514,000. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

