Parts of NAIA Terminal 2 hosting domestic flights are now empty as the "community quarantine" over Metro Manila begins on March 15, 2020.
The STAR/Rudy Santos
Duterte: Replace restaurants at NAIA Terminal 2 with seats for passengers
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2020 - 6:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte has ordered the transportation department to remove the restaurants at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to put more seats for passengers.

Duterte said he read from newspapers that most of the passengers waiting for their flights had slept outside airport buildings. The airport police, the president added, should assist passengers who just came from provinces and provide them seats.

Duterte went on to criticize the design of NAIA, saying there are not enough seats for passengers.

"I'd like to call the attention of (Transportation) Secretary (Arthur) Tugade. Art, alam mo ‘yang sa - ‘yang airport na ‘yan, kung sinong nag-design niyan g***.  Sabihin mo sa kanya. Walang upuan. Iilan lang ang upuan (You know, whoever designed that airport is stupid. Tell that to him. There are not enough seats)," Duterte said during a televised address last Tuesday.

"Pagka...ang mga flights nagpatong, ‘yung iba nakatindig... And what's really worse is that mayroong restaurant diyan sa labas na malaki. ‘Di paalisin mo ‘yung restaurant lagyan mo ng upuan kasi ‘yung iba mga mayroong mga bata, buntis, walang upuan (When there are many flights, some people have no choice but to stand. And what's really worse is there is a huge restaurant there. Remove that restaurant and put more seats because there are children and pregnant women who have nothing to seat on)," he added.

Duterte said while some passengers are forced to stand while waiting for their flights, only a few people can use the seats and tables inside the restaurants.

"This is a classic case of government and I must admit, I inherited the problem so I am part of it. I am not washing my hands. This is a failure of government - neglect," the president said.

"Art, put seats in those areas. Terminate the contracts of the restaurants,  terminate them because I need them to seat the passengers waiting."

Duterte said his directive covers "the whole of NAIA-2."

He said other passengers waiting for their flights can stay in NAIA-1, noting that not so many people use the facility.

"Art, you provide the bus because...I do not think that we are really — no, no — in parity of the needs... Services must be in parity of the needs of the people," he said.

Duterte said the problem about lack of seats at the country's international gateway had been "bothering" him the whole night.

In the same address, the president reminded the interior department to help stranded passengers in NAIA and to provide them accommodation.
 
"I will pay, you just bill me, even the food. Just look for an eatery otherwise the budget (department) might complain. Do not eat expensive food this time. We are in a crisis and let us keep our senses close to the ground," Duterte said.

Stranded persons are provided with temporary shelters inside the Villamor Air Base and an Air Force facility in Pasay.

