DOH reminds public: Despite relaxed quarantine, go out only when necessary

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health urged the public to limit their outside exposure to essential activities only even as community quarantine measures were eased nationwide.

This call came after President Rodrigo Duterte announced new quarantine protocols across the country Wednesday.

“The public needs to understand that regardless of the level of community quarantine we have in our area, we have basic principles that we have to observe.,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in Filipino.

“If you’re not doing anything essential outside your home, don’t go out because you are still in community quarantine even if it is low-risk modified general community quarantine,” Vergeire said.

She added that Filipinos should still observe minimum health standards such as wearing of face masks, practicing physical distancing and frequent handwashing.

“These are basic things you need to do regardless of level of community quarantine,” the health official said.

Duterte announced Wednesday that Cebu City will remain under enhanced community quarantine until July 15.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, will stay under general community quarantine until mid-July.

Other areas under GCQ until July 15 are the following:

Benguet

Cavite

Rizal

Lapu Lapu City

Mandaue City

Leyte

Ormoc

Southern Leyte

Talisay City (Cebu province)

Minglanilla (Cebu province)

Consolacion (Cebu province)

The following areas will be under modified GCQ but strict local action will be enforced:

CAR: Abra, Baguio City, Ifugao, Kalinga

Region 1: Ilocos Norte, La Union, Pangasinan

Region 2: Cagayan, Isabela

Region 3: Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Angeles City

Regon 4A: Batangas, Laguna, Quezon, Lucena City

Region 4B: Palawan, Puerto Princesa City

Region 5: Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Naga City

Region 6: Capiz, Iloilo, Iloilo City, Negros Occidental, Bacolod City

Region 7: Cebu province, Bohol, Negros Oriental

Region 8: Tacloban City, Western Samar

Region 9: Zamboanga City, Zambonga Del Sur

Region 10: Bukidnon, Misamis, Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Cagayan de Oro

Region 11: Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao City, Davao de Oro

Region 12: Cotabato, South Cotabato

Region 13: Agusan del Norte, Butuan City

BARMM: Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao

The rest of the country deemed as low-risk areas will be under MGCQ—the lowest form of community quarantine in the Philippines.

Government officials were quick to blame the citizens for the rise in COVID-19 infections, calling Filipinos “disobedient” and “complacent.” But mobility data from tech giant Google LLC recorded a 90% drop on people visiting retail outlets, including malls, at the height of the lockdown in Luzon on April 10.

To date, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far sickened 38,511 people in the Philippines, with 1,270 deaths. — Gaea Katreena Cabico