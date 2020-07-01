PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Passengers ride a UV Express at a terminal in Antipolo, Rizal on June 29, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Philippines now at 38,511
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 1, 2020 - 4:53pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 5:54 p.m.) — Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines increased to 38,511 Wednesday after the Department of Health reported 999 new infections.

Of the additional cases, 595 were detected within the last three days, while 404 were part of the department’s validation backlog.

Metro Manila accounted for most of the fresh cases with 175, followed by Central Visayas with 134. Other regions accounted for 286 of these cases. 

Most of the late cases were also from the capital region at 131. Fifty-seven were from Central Visayas, while 216 were from elsewhere.

A new study from OCTA Research projected the number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines could soar to 60,000 by the end of July as the country is still experiencing “significant” community transmission of the illness.

The DOH logged 205 more recoveries, raising the number of people who have survived the severe respiratory disease to 10,438.

However, four more people died from COVID-19. This brought to 1,270 the country’s fatality count.

“Kahit na dumadami ang kaso ng COVID-19, dumadami din ang recoveries at kumokonti ang namamatay kumpara sa nakaraang buwan. Ang mabilis na pagtaas ng mga kaso ay makikita sa mga hotspot tulad ng Cebu na maaaring dahil sa high community transmission,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said. 

(Even though the number of cases is increasing, the number of recoveries is also rising while deaths are decreasing compared to last month. The rapid increase in the number of infections is observed in hotspots such as Cebu maybe due to high community transmission.)

President Rodrigo Duterte announced Wednesday that Cebu City will remain under enhanced community quarantine until July 15. Cebu City was first reverted to the strictest community quarantine on June 15 after it saw a spike in COVID-19 infections that has overwhelmed the metropolis’ health system.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, will stay under general community quarantine until mid-July. Other areas that will remain under GQC until July 15 are Benguet, Cavite, Rizal, Lapu Lapu City, Mandaue City, Leyte, Ormoc, Southern Leyte, Talisay City, and the towns of Minglanilla and Consolacion in Cebu province.

Some 666,678 people have been so far tested for coronavirus in the country, latest figure from DOH showed.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 510,632 out of the 10.45 million people infected globally since the pathogen first emerged in China late last year.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What we know so far on the Jolo 'misencounter' shooting
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
The military and the police presented drastically different accounts of what happened that day. 
Headlines
fbfb
Cebu City stays under strictest ECQ; no easing of restrictions in Metro Manila
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 17 hours ago
Cebu City was first reverted to the strictest community quarantine on June 15 after it saw increase in the number of COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque stands by controversial 'congratulations' remark, says he will make them every month
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
"I don't care about the critics. I'll keep doing it every month because people should be reminded that although UP forecasts...
Headlines
fbfb
Family with six PWD cards invited to House hearing, asked to cooperate with QC legal
By Franco Luna | 22 hours ago
“They’re the supposed perpetrators of this fake ID. I believe that we cannot have a hearing if we don’t...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI, police, BIR told to look into courier service in viral video
17 hours ago
"I will really close you down if after the [Criminal Investigation and Detection Group] and NBI finish their investigation...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
42 minutes ago
DOH reminds public: Despite relaxed quarantine, go out only when necessary
42 minutes ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that Filipinos should still observe minimum health standards such as wearing...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Lawmaker files complaint at Ombudsman over general's 'red-tagging'
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
The complaint was filed by Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) against Maj. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr of the military...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
SC junks constitutionality challenge vs Bayanihan law
1 hour ago
The SC said Ibañez’s petition “failed to show grave abuse of discretion committed by respondents.&rdq...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Pimentel has until July 15 to file counter-affidavit for quarantine breach in March
3 hours ago
Sen. Koko Pimentel has until July 15, or more than three months since a complaint was filed against him for breaching quarantine,...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Lacson urges Army chief to 'temper emotions' over troops killed in police shooting
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
"While I can easily relate to Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay and understand how he feels about...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with