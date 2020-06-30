Recoveries top 10,000 as COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 37,514

MANILA, Philippines — More than 37,000 people in the country have been sickened by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as President Rodrigo Duterte is set to announce new community quarantine protocols later Tuesday.

The Department of Health reported 1,080 COVID-19 infections Tuesday, pushing the national caseload to 37,514.

Of the newly-validated cases, 858 were patients who tested positive within the last three days. There were also 222 late cases or patients who tested positive from at least four days earlier.

The total number of recoveries also increased to 10,233 after 277 more patients survived the disease.

But the DOH said 11 more deaths related to COVID-19 were logged. This pushed the country’s death toll to 1,266.

Duterte is expected to announce Tuesday new quarantine measures nationwide. Metro Manila—the center of the nation’s coronavirus outbreak—and some urban areas transitioned into general community quarantine on June 1.

Cebu City, meanwhile, was reverted to enhanced community quarantine on June after the metropolis saw spike in COVID-19 cases. Most of the country was under modified GCQ.

Some 653,656 people have been so far tested for coronavirus in the country.

‘Not close to being over’

The World Health Organization warned Tuesday the coronavirus pandemic was far from over.

“Six months ago, none of us could have imagined how our world—and our lives—would be thrown into turmoil by this new virus,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives. But the hard reality is this is not even close to being over,” he said, adding that the pandemic is “speeding up.”

The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 502,000 people out of at least 10.27 million infected worldwide. — with report from Agence France-Presse