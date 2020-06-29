PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Locally stranded individuals (LSIs) in Metro Manila board a Philippine National Railways train to return to their hometowns in Bicol region on this June 25, 2020 photo.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
IATF suspends return of stranded Filipinos to Caraga, parts of Visayas
(Philstar.com) - June 29, 2020 - 4:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s inter-agency task force on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic response has decided to put on hold the homecoming of locally-stranded individuals to several areas in Visayas and Mindanao, Malacañang on Monday.

This comes after some regions outside of outbreak epicenter Metro Manila saw increases in the number of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has so far suspended the transport of locally-stranded individuals to Cebu and Mactan islands and to the Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Caraga regions.

“Itong mga rehiyon na ito kaya nagkaroon ng moratorium kasi wala na silang lugar para mag-quarantine, lalong lalo na sa Caraga. Ang Cebu Island at Mactan, ECQ kasi. Ang Region 6 at 8, kinakailangan nila ng mas maraming espasyo para sa quarantine facilities,” Roque said.

(There’s moratorium in these areas because there are no spaces for quarantine, especially in Caraga. Cebu Island and Mactan are under enhanced community quarantine. Region 6 and 8 need more space for quarantine facilities.)

Contrary to Roque’s statement, only Cebu City is under ECQ at least until the end of June after the metropolis saw a spike in COVID-19 infections. Latest figures from the DOH showed that Cebu City has the most of COVID-19 cases in the country with 4,562 cases. 

Several local government officials and lawmakers earlier urged the national government to temporarily halt efforts to send home people stuck in Metro Manila due to travel restrictions, saying the arrival of locally-stranded individuals contributed to rise of virus cases in their localities.

The new coronavirus has so far sickened 35,455 individuals in the Philippines, with 1,244 deaths. President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce Tuesday his decision on quarantine restrictions nationwide. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

