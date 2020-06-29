Justice chief again nominated for SC seat

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly a year after he said he is still "in love" with Department of Justice work, Secretary Menardo Guevarra again received a nomination to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court.

The Judicial and Bar Council is currently receiving applications and nominations to the SC seat to be vacated by Associate Justice Jose Reyes Jr., who will step down on September 18.

In 2019, Guevarra declined retired Sandiganbayan Justice Raoul Victorino’s nomination, saying that he is “still in love” with the Department of Justice. But this just proved Guevarra’s loyalty and dedication “to public service and the pursuit of Justice in our Republic,” Victorino said in his latest recommendation sent to the JBC.

“I believe that he possesses the necessary credentials, professional experience and the motivation to discharge the duties as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court,” the retired anti-graft court justice said.

“I am of the firm belief that the righteous tenets and ends of justice will be better served if we are to have a man of Justice, in the person of Honorable Menardo Guevarra, as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court,” Victorino added.

Guevarra would still have to signify his acceptance of the nomination, before he will be considered an applicant. JBC will accept requirements until July 7.

This may also be Guevarra’s last chance to apply for a seat at the tribunal’s 15-member bench, following the JBC’s revision of rules for applicants to the high court.

Revised JBC rules

The new rules, effective June 8, state that applicants for SC associate justice or chief justice should at least have 2.5 years left in service—or should be 67 and a half years old—if they are a CA justice, solicitor general or department secretary.

If they are not holding the said positions, they should at least have five years left in service to the SC, or the oldest they should be is 65 years old.

Chief Justice Teresita De Castro was head of the judiciary for about two months in 2018.

Guevarra is 66 years old, but with the current composition of the SC, the next vacancy at the high court will be in 2022, which would rule him out due to the JBC’s age requirement.

Under the revised rules, JBC regular members are also prohibited from applying during their incumbency and within one year from their retirement of resignation. This however does not cover Guevarra who is an ex-officio member of the panel, by virtue of his position.

The DOJ secretary has yet to answer questions on whether he would accept this nomination.