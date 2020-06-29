PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This undated photo shows Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.
The STAR/Krizjohn Rosales, file
Justice chief again nominated for SC seat
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2020 - 2:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly a year after he said he is still "in love" with Department of Justice work, Secretary Menardo Guevarra again received a nomination to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court.

The Judicial and Bar Council is currently receiving applications and nominations to the SC seat to be vacated by Associate Justice Jose Reyes Jr., who will step down on September 18.

In 2019, Guevarra declined retired Sandiganbayan Justice Raoul Victorino’s nomination, saying that he is “still in love” with the Department of Justice. But this just proved Guevarra’s loyalty and dedication “to public service and the pursuit of Justice in our Republic,” Victorino said in his latest recommendation sent to the JBC.

“I believe that he possesses the necessary credentials, professional experience and the motivation to discharge the duties as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court,” the retired anti-graft court justice said.

“I am of the firm belief that the righteous tenets and ends of justice will be better served if we are to have a man of Justice, in the person of Honorable Menardo Guevarra, as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court,” Victorino added.

Guevarra would still have to signify his acceptance of the nomination, before he will be considered an applicant. JBC will accept requirements until July 7.

This may also be Guevarra’s last chance to apply for a seat at the tribunal’s 15-member bench, following the JBC’s revision of rules for applicants to the high court.

Revised JBC rules

The new rules, effective June 8, state that applicants for SC associate justice or chief justice should at least have 2.5 years left in service—or should be 67 and a half years old—if they are a CA justice, solicitor general or department secretary.

If they are not holding the said positions, they should at least have five years left in service to the SC, or the oldest they should be is 65 years old.

Chief Justice Teresita De Castro was head of the judiciary for about two months in 2018.

Guevarra is 66 years old, but with the current composition of the SC, the next vacancy at the high court will be in 2022, which would rule him out due to the JBC’s age requirement.

Under the revised rules, JBC regular members are also prohibited from applying during their incumbency and within one year from their retirement of resignation. This however does not cover Guevarra who is an ex-officio member of the panel, by virtue of his position.

The DOJ secretary has yet to answer questions on whether he would accept this nomination.

MENARDO GUEVARRA SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WHO: Philippines COVID-19 cases rising fastest in region
By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
The Philippines has the fastest increase in coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases in the Western Pacific, according to...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
8 hours ago
Headlines
Sara on tuob: Follow doctors’ orders
By Edith Regalado | 15 hours ago
Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has called on Davao residents to follow doctors’ advice in the effort to prevent and treat...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG: Metro Manila unlikely to shift to more lenient quarantine
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Expect no easing of quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila by the end of the month, the Department of the Interior and Local...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG working on mass testing for LSIs
By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is still ironing out new protocols for the testing of locally stranded...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
26 minutes ago
NTC: ABS-CBN to cease Channel 43, TV Plus operations before day ends
26 minutes ago
"In the past, the NTC has permitted other companies whose franchises have expired and were currently being deliberated to...
Headlines
fbfb
56 minutes ago
ACT calls for suspension of DepEd order on work schemes
56 minutes ago
The teachers’ group also called for a review and revision of DepEd’s guidelines on health standards in basic education...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Fisherfolk group: Ship in collision with fishing vessel should have stayed to help
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
"It was a crystal clear hit-and-run, as the 14 fishing crew went missing. The Chinese personnel of the ship could have rescued...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
No rule against taking photos, videos in public — PNP chief
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"The PNP treats media as ally and partner in the maintenance of peace and order and will always uphold the freedom of the...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
DOH defends move to transfer barrio doctors to Cebu City
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
“The DTTBs will be temporarily assigned to Cebu City to provide critical relief as part of the national response to...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with