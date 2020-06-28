PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
About 117 locally stranded individuals (LSIs) in Metro Manila including families with children and elderly are assisted by Philippine National Railways (PNR) personnel wearing PPEs, board a train at the PNR Tutuban Station in Manila on Thursday midnight as part of the 2nd batch of the Hatid Tulong program which offers free train ride back to their respective provinces in the Bicol Region sponsored by the Office of the President and the PNR.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Coronavirus cases now at 35,455 with 653 new cases — DOH
(Philstar.com) - June 28, 2020 - 4:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities recorded 653 more patients of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 35,455.

In its latest tally on Sunday afternoon, the Department of Health also tacked on 8 more deaths and 258 additional recoveries, bringing their totals to 1,244 and 9,686 respectively. 

According to the DOH, 485 of the newly-listed cases are “fresh” cases, while the remaining 168 are late cases, or results released four or more days ago as part of the agency's backlog. 

Minus the deaths and recoveries, the number of active cases in the country stands at 24,525.

Since last Sunday's total count of 30,052, general community quarantine week four saw 5,403 additional infections tallied over the week.

The health department is still documenting hundreds of new cases per day after Saturday night’s additional tally of 738 patients.

Worldwide, over 10 million coronavirus cases have been recorded, leading to over 500,000 deaths. 

On Friday, the Palace said: “We have been as transparent about our lapses as we are about our gains, and as we have said in previous occasions, fighting Covid-19 is a collective effort. It is a whole-of-government approach." — Franco Luna

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ateneo 'saddened' by reports of sexual harassment, vows action 'if warranted'
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
“We trust, time and time again, in a system that is supposed to protect the student body from all these abuses, but...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Misinformation complicates COVID crisis in Cebu’
By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Cases of misinformation involving coronavirus disease 2019 have complicated efforts to contain the pandemic in Cebu, an adviser...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace refutes Robredo over COVID response
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
Malacañang has been transparent about the government response to the coronavirus disease 2019 crisis, presidential...
Headlines
fbfb
Pinay named mayor in UK borough
By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
A Filipina has been sworn in as the new mayor of Hertsmere borough, an administrative district located north of London in...
Headlines
fbfb
UV Express service returns to 47 routes
By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has approved the resumption of operations of 980 UV Express units...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
50 minutes ago
Bulacan airport project seen to affect endangered, vulnerable migratory birds
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 50 minutes ago
The New Manila International Airport will be built in a “key bird area” in Manila Bay, Wild Bird Club of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Doctors in remote barrios protest sudden reassignment to Cebu City
1 hour ago
"The absence of proper communication, justifying the temporary reassignment of rural health physicians serving in Geographically...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Duterte urged to do more against gender-based violence
3 hours ago
"I'm still mulling it over because the truth is that he's shown us a track record of doing exactly the opposite, a continued...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Nurses' union calls for mass hiring as Cebu City grapples with COVID-19
4 hours ago
Filipino Nurses United issued the statement Sunday as medical workers in Cebu City struggle to treat COVID-19 cases.
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
Cebu City told: Soldiers and SAF on your side, to keep you inside
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
“The strong presence of policemen and soldiers here is neither meant to scare the people of Cebu City nor curtail their...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with