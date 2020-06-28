Coronavirus cases now at 35,455 with 653 new cases — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — Health authorities recorded 653 more patients of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 35,455.

In its latest tally on Sunday afternoon, the Department of Health also tacked on 8 more deaths and 258 additional recoveries, bringing their totals to 1,244 and 9,686 respectively.

According to the DOH, 485 of the newly-listed cases are “fresh” cases, while the remaining 168 are late cases, or results released four or more days ago as part of the agency's backlog.

Minus the deaths and recoveries, the number of active cases in the country stands at 24,525.

Since last Sunday's total count of 30,052, general community quarantine week four saw 5,403 additional infections tallied over the week.

The health department is still documenting hundreds of new cases per day after Saturday night’s additional tally of 738 patients.

Worldwide, over 10 million coronavirus cases have been recorded, leading to over 500,000 deaths.

On Friday, the Palace said: “We have been as transparent about our lapses as we are about our gains, and as we have said in previous occasions, fighting Covid-19 is a collective effort. It is a whole-of-government approach." — Franco Luna